Dakar 2026: Everything You Need to Know About Africa's First-Ever Olympic Event

Senegal will host the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games, making it the first Olympic sporting event ever held on African soil. Running from 31 October to 13 November 2026, the Games will take place across three host cities, Dakar, Diamniadio, and Saly, and will feature around 2,700 athletes competing across 25 sports.

The Greek torchbearer lights the torch during the lighting ceremony of the flame for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Photo: Milos Bicanski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games run from 31 October to 13 November 2026 and are the first Olympic sports event to take place on African soil.

and are the first Olympic sports event to take place on African soil. Around 2,700 athletes are expected to compete in 153 events across 25 competition sports.

Athletes must be 17 years old or younger at the time of the Games, with eligibility for boys and girls born between 1 January 2009 and 31 December 2011 .

. Tickets for sports competitions are priced between CFA 1,000 and CFA 3,000.

Dakar 2026 will be the first edition of the Youth Olympic Games to feature a Refugee Olympic Team, composed of athletes based in Africa.

Which country will host the Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2026?

The Summer Youth Olympic Games 2026 in Dakar, Senegal, are the first Games ever organised in Africa and the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games overall.

Dakar was confirmed as host at the 133rd IOC Session in 2018, chosen ahead of Botswana, Nigeria, and Tunisia.

The Games were originally planned for 2022 but were postponed after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the Tokyo Olympics.

The official motto is "Africa Welcomes, Dakar Celebrates" , rendered in French as L'Afrique accueille, Dakar célèbre and in Wolof as Afrig Dalal, Ndakaaru Jëmël.

The Games aim to unite youth and sport in peaceful competition while driving the transformation of Senegal and inspiring the whole of Africa.

Key moments in the schedule include:

30 October : Baseball5 qualifiers begin, one day before the Games officially open

: Baseball5 qualifiers begin, one day before the Games officially open 31 October : Opening Ceremony at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio

: Opening Ceremony at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio 1 November : First medals awarded, in swimming and judo

: First medals awarded, in swimming and judo 3 November : Busiest day of the Games, with medals awarded in seven sports

: Busiest day of the Games, with medals awarded in seven sports 13 November: Final day of competition, followed by the Closing Ceremony

The Youth Olympic flame will be lit in Athens on 10 September 2026 and arrive in Dakar on 12 September to kick off a 30-stop tour across all regions of Senegal.

What sports are in the Youth Olympics 2026?

President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee Mr Isidoros Kouvelos receives the Olympic flame during the lighting ceremony of the flame for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Photo: Milos Bicanski

Source: Getty Images

The competition programme features 25 sports: athletics, coastal rowing, badminton, Baseball5, 3x3 basketball, boxing, breaking, road cycling, fencing, futsal, artistic gymnastics, beach handball, judo, beach wrestling, rugby sevens, street skateboarding, swimming, show jumping, taekwondo, table tennis, archery, triathlon, sailing, beach volleyball, and wushu.

A total of 153 medal events are programmed, including 73 men's events, 73 women's events, and 7 mixed events.

In addition, Dakar 2026 will include 10 engagement sports designed to introduce young people in Senegal and across Africa to new sporting experiences. These sports, which will not award medals, are paddlesport, climbing, golf, weightlifting, hockey, karate, modern pentathlon, surfing, tennis, and shooting.

The Youth Olympic Games have always been a stage for outstanding young athletes at the beginning of their international careers. Previous editions have featured athletes who later became household names: Noah Lyles, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Chad Le Clos, Kristof Milak, and Emma McKeon are among the Olympic champions who first put the world on notice at YOG events.

Summer Youth Olympics 2026 venues

Competition and celebrations will be spread across three clusters: Dakar, Diamniadio, and Saly.

Dakar

The capital will be home to three competition venues: the Tour de l'Oeuf, where 3x3 basketball, Baseball5, breaking, skateboarding, and swimming events will take place; the Stade Iba Mar Diop for athletics, boxing, futsal, and rugby sevens; and Corniche West, the location for all 10 engagement sports and the road cycling events.

The swimming competition will run from 1–6 November at the Egg Tower Complex in Dakar, a facility rebuilt specifically for the Games.

Diamniadio

Diamniadio, around 30 kilometres east of Dakar, boasts four venues: the Equestrian Centre (jumping), Dakar Arena (badminton and futsal), Abdoulaye Wade Stadium (archery), and Dakar Expo Centre (artistic gymnastics, fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo, and wushu).

Diamniadio's four venues are ready for use, and the Youth Olympic Village is located on a university campus.

Saly

Saly, around 80 kilometres south of the Senegalese capital, will host events at one sole venue, Saly Beach West, home to beach handball, beach volleyball, beach wrestling, coastal rowing, sailing, and triathlon events.

Cluster Key Venues Sports Dakar Tour de l'Oeuf, Stade Iba Mar Diop, Corniche West Swimming, Athletics, Breaking, Skateboarding, Rugby Sevens Diamniadio Dakar Arena, Dakar Expo Centre, Abdoulaye Wade Stadium, Equestrian Centre Futsal, Gymnastics, Judo, Taekwondo, Equestrian Saly Saly Beach West Beach Volleyball, Beach Handball, Sailing, Triathlon

Youth Olympic Games 2026 age limit

Athletes competing in Dakar will be 17 years old or younger at the time of the Games, with eligibility strictly for boys and girls born between 1 January 2009 and 31 December 2011.

The athlete quota for the Games has been set at 2,700 athletes.

Summer Youth Olympics 2026 tickets

Ticket sales opened on 6 August 2026, with a presale phase running exclusively for Visa cardholders from 6 to 9 August.

Book your tickets at tickets.dakar2026.org. Standard sporting event tickets are highly accessible, with prices set between CFA 1,000 and CFA 3,000. For the Opening Ceremony at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium, seats range from CFA 2,000 up to CFA 45,000. Additionally, toddlers under three years old can attend for free with a paying adult, and discounted accessibility tickets are available for disabled fans (which includes complimentary entry for a caregiver).

Children under the age of three may enter venues free of charge when accompanied by a ticket-holding adult. A special reduced rate is available for persons with disabilities, with free admission for one accompanying person.

For certain low-capacity sessions, the ticket limit may be reduced to 10 tickets per person. Each account may purchase no more than 60 tickets in total.

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics volunteer programme

The Organising Committee launched its volunteer programme, Jambaar26, recruiting over 6,000 volunteers to help deliver the Games.

The initiative was named 'Jambaar26', borrowing the Wolof word for 'hero', to honour the crucial contributions of the volunteers. The programme is open to the public, and selected individuals will assist with critical behind-the-scenes operations, including spectator guidance, media relations, transportation, and event logistics.

To be considered, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a basic command of French and English.

Applications are submitted exclusively online via the official registration platform — candidates must create an account and complete their application directly on the site.

Visit the official IOC volunteer page for the latest updates on future recruitment rounds.

The mascot: Ayo the lion

Ayo, the mascot of Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, awaits the arrival of Senegal's Football Team players and winners of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN). Photo: SEYLLOU

Source: Getty Images

The official mascot for Dakar 2026 is Ayo, a spirited young lion who reflects the vibrant energy of Senegalese youth. Translating to 'joy' in Yoruba, a prominent West African language, Ayo sports a traditional Fulani Tingandé hat. Overall, the character was designed to symbolise regional pride, welcoming hospitality, and unity.

FAQs

Which country will host the Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2026? Senegal will be the first country on the African continent to be awarded the honour of hosting an Olympic sports event. The Games take place in Dakar, with additional venues in Diamniadio and Saly. What is the age limit for the Youth Olympics 2026? Competitors in Dakar will be a maximum of 17 years old at the time of the event. Generally, the eligibility window covers young athletes born between 1 January 2009 and 31 December 2011, though specific age limits can vary slightly depending on the individual international sports federations. How many sports are in the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics? The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games programme includes 25 competition sports and 10 engagement sports. How can I watch the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics? Live coverage will run from 31 October to 13 November on the Olympic Channel, streaming on Olympics.com and the official Olympics app. Will there be a refugee team at Dakar 2026? Yes. Dakar 2026 will be the first edition of the Youth Olympic Games to feature a Refugee Olympic Team, composed of athletes based in Africa — reflecting the IOC's continued commitment to supporting refugees through sport.

Final word

The Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympics represent a landmark moment, not just for Senegal, but for the entire African continent. Beyond sport, Dakar 2026 represents a significant milestone for African economic development, youth engagement, and global visibility. With 25 sports, eight venues across three cities, and nearly 2,700 athletes, the Games open on 31 October 2026.

We also highlighted facts about the 2026 NBA Finals schedule, including its June 3 start date, potential June 19 finale, broadcast details, and changes made to avoid conflicts with the FIFA World Cup. The best-of-seven series will feature the Eastern and Western Conference champions and air exclusively on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The NBA removed Sunday games from the Finals schedule for the first time since 1970 to avoid competing with the World Cup. Game 5 could also be played on a Saturday night for the first time since 2021, while the altered rest periods may affect player recovery and the series’ outcome.

Source: Legit.ng