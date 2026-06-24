The ticket prices are insane: What it really costs attending the 2026 World Cup

Are you planning on attending the 2026 World Cup? The FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices range from as little as $60 to as much as $10,990 through official sales channels. With the tournament expanded to 48 teams across three host nations, millions of fans are facing historic financial hurdles to see their countries play.

View of a World Cup Trophy statue during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on 12 June 2026. Photo: MB Media

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Key takeaways

Official ticket prices for group-stage matches ranged from approximately $60 for limited lower-tier seats to $2,735 .

for limited lower-tier seats to . FIFA's adoption of dynamic pricing models , where prices fluctuate based on real-time demand, has drawn intense criticism from global supporter groups.

, where prices fluctuate based on real-time demand, has drawn intense criticism from global supporter groups. Face-value tickets for the final at MetLife Stadium range from $2,030 to $7,875 , though FIFA's demand-based pricing tiers went to approximately $10,990.

, though FIFA's demand-based pricing tiers went to approximately $10,990. Legal resale platforms in the US are driving secondary-market listings to tens of thousands of dollars, with luxury seats listed at six figures.

Attending the 2026 World Cup: What fans should expect to spend

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off on 11 June 2026, and runs through 19 July 2026. While the sheer scale of a 48-team tournament means more matches and venues, it also demands an unprecedented financial commitment.

Beyond flights and accommodation, the match tickets themselves are breaking records. The World Cup ticket price trackers have shown ticket prices have risen significantly compared to the 2022 tournament in certain categories compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Scotland fans before the FIFA World Cup Group C match at the Boston Stadium, Foxborough. 19 June 2026. Photo: Andrew Milligan

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According to Reuters, FIFA reported that nearly 2 million tickets were sold during the first two sales periods alone. Demand was so overwhelming that requests outnumbered available supply by more than 30 times.

Total ticket applications reached 3.4 times the combined attendance of all 964 World Cup matches played since the tournament's debut in 1930.

How much do 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has released ticket prices across multiple sales phases, but final costs vary significantly due to variable pricing model, seat location, match demand, and resale market activity.

FIFA's use of flexible ticket pricing means costs increased at the start of each sales window based on previous demand. While FIFA announced a small batch of $60 tickets back in December, those inventory blocks disappeared almost immediately.

Kevin Pina #6 of Cabo Verde celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match with Uruguay on 21 June 2026. Photo: Alex Slitz2

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The BBC reports that prices for many first-round games range anywhere from $350 to $5,000, and that's before factoring in flights, hotels, and daily expenses. While group matches between lower-ranked nations offer the most affordable entry points, matches involving host nations or football powerhouses tend to attract higher prices.

For instance, Business Insider highlighted the case of Zingkhai, a 40-year-old teacher and content creator, who secured a baseline ticket for $140. He spent three hours in a digital queue before securing the ticket to watch the Czech Republic play South Africa.

Ticket prices by match stage

Lamine Yamal of Spain scores his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Saudi Arabia at Atlanta Stadium on 21 June 2026. Photo: Patrick Smith

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As the tournament progresses, the baseline cost rises. Below is a breakdown of face-value ticket costs alongside estimated secondary-market rates, according to The New York Times and Reuters.

Tournament Stage/category Price range Secondary market estimated range Group Stage $60 – $2,735 $330 – $3,500+ Round of 32 $190 – $790 $400 – $3,200 Round of 16 $220 – $980 $650 – $4,200 Quarter-finals $535 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 Semi-finals $905 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 FIFA World Cup Final $1,490 – $7,875 $10,990 – $38,000+

Ticket prices by seat category

Trezeguet of Egypt reacts after a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between New Zealand and Egypt at BC Place, Vancouver, on 21 June 2026. Photo: Fran Santiago

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According to BBC Sport, tickets are segmented into three primary seating categories. The table below shows how prices escalated across the different sales windows compared to original projections and the previous tournament.

Event Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 2026 World Cup, bid book (2018) $1,550 $1,051 $695 2022 World Cup final $1,604 $1,001 $603 2026 World Cup, October sale $6,730 $4,210 $2,790 2026 World Cup, December sale $8,680 $5,575 $4,185 2026 World Cup, April sale $10,990 $7,380 $5,785

The secondary market markup

Wilfred Ndidi of Nigeria during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria at Estadio Dr Magalhaes Pessoa on 10 June 2026 in Leiria, Portugal. Photo: Carlos Rodrigues

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For millions of fans who missed out on the initial primary lottery ballots, third-party resale platforms have become the only viable option. However, these platforms have introduced an eye-watering markup, with final-round tickets hit the hardest by inflation.

According to Sports Illustrated, the cheapest "get-in" seat in the upper deck at MetLife Stadium starts at $5,900 and can reach $8,000 on secondary markets. For those seeking luxury, the most expensive verified resale listings for lower-bowl, midfield positions have topped $38,600.

According to ESPN, some extreme listings peaked at an astonishing $230,000 in January. To make matters worse for fans, FIFA's official marketplace platform charges a 15% transaction fee on both buyers and sellers.

Travel, accommodation, and logistics

Mohamed Salah of Egypt celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between New Zealand and Egypt on 21 June 2026. Photo: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The cost of attending the World Cup goes far beyond the stadium gates. Because host cities are scattered from Vancouver and Toronto down to Mexico City and Miami, travel between host cities should be factored into any World Cup budget.

Domestic flights within the United States, Canada, and Mexico have seen heavy dynamic surges during match weeks. Hotel rates and short-term rentals in key cities have reportedly doubled or tripled relative to standard seasonal averages.

According to Business Insider Africa, following a single team all the way to the final can easily cost upwards of $30,000. This includes prime-time tickets, accommodation, multi-leg airfare, and local transportation.

When does the 2026 World Cup final take place?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will take place on Sunday, 19 July 2026. Fans in Nigeria can watch the match from 8:00 p.m. WAT. The final kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and 2:00 p.m. CT in North America, and at 8:00 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom.

Where is the final match being hosted?

The final will be held at MetLife Stadium, one of the world's largest stadiums, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium features a tournament capacity of over 82,500 spectators.

A general exterior view of MetLife Stadium, host venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on 9 June 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt

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What are the World Cup 2026 ticket prices for the final?

FIFA's highest-priced official tickets for the 2026 World Cup final are listed at USD $10,990, making them the most expensive World Cup ticket 2026 option available through the governing body's official sales platform. Category 3 seats start at approximately USD $5,785, while resale prices can climb significantly higher.

Why are the ticket prices so much higher than previous tournaments?

The surge in ticket sales to watch one nation lift football's most prestigious trophy is driven by several factors. The massive infrastructure and logistical scale of a three-nation tournament have an impact. Additionally, FIFA's updated demand-driven pricing models and the immense consumer demand in the North American sports market contribute to the surge.

Where can fans safely purchase official World Cup tickets?

Supporters should strictly use the official FIFA Ticketing portal or authorised club allocation channels. Using unauthorised secondary marketplaces carries a significant risk of counterfeit tickets.

A general view of the Dallas Stadium in Texas, where England will play Croatia in their opening World Cup match on Wednesday. Picture date: Monday, 15 June 2026. Photo: Martin Rickett

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How are the tickets allocated to qualified nations?

FIFA allocates a dedicated percentage of stadium capacity to the Participating Member Associations (PMAs) of qualifying countries. This includes a specific "Supporter Entry Tier" capped at $60 to ensure loyal, core fan bases can still afford to attend.

Attending the 2026 World Cup is a historic opportunity that comes with an undeniably historic price tag. While FIFA has attempted to protect fans with lower-priced allocation brackets, they must navigate an aggressive primary and secondary market.

Legit.ng also published an article explaining the role of hydration breaks at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Introduced as a mandatory measure for all matches, the cooling breaks help players manage the physical demands of competing in North America's summer conditions.

Beyond protecting athletes from heat-related illnesses, the scheduled stoppages have also become valuable tactical moments, allowing coaches to make adjustments and teams to regroup during matches.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng