Armed bandits launched a deadly assault on Ayilamo community in Logo LGA, Benue State , killing both security forces and residents

More than 200 bandits stormed the farming settlement from Taraba State, firing guns and setting houses on fire

A local resident said this was the second time in one month that mobile policemen deployed to Ayilamo had been killed by bandits

Armed bandits have killed four mobile policemen and eight residents during an attack on Ayilamo, a farming community in Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Tyolumun Ugande, a resident of Ayilamo, said more than 200 gunmen entered the community through the Alufu Road axis of neighbouring Taraba State, firing weapons and burning down houses as they advanced. A detachment of mobile police officers deployed to the area engaged the attackers, who were said to be carrying sophisticated weapons.

Bandits attacked the Benue farming community. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

Source: Getty Images

After several hours of gunfire, the bandits pulled back. Four bodies of mobile policemen were recovered from the bush on Friday morning, September 11.

Ugande confirmed that eight community members were also found dead.

"We also discovered eight bodies of residents of Ayilamo who were killed by the bandits," Ugande said.

The Divisional Police Officer in Ayilamo confirmed both the killings and the attack, adding, "We have asked for reinforcement."

Repeated attacks on Ayilamo

Another resident, James Udough, said this was not an isolated incident, describing it as the second time within a single month that mobile policemen stationed in Ayilamo had lost their lives to bandit attacks.

"The bandits have been trying to set the whole Ayilamo ablaze for more than two years now. We call on the Benue and Federal Governments to help secure our land and lives," Udough said.

Ayilamo sits along the Abinsi-Tyulen-Anyiin-Wukari Road and has been subjected to multiple violent raids over the past two years.

Reports indicate the repeated attacks may be connected to significant mineral deposits believed to exist within and around the community, though this link has not been officially confirmed.

Insecurity: Sokoto resident stage protest

Previously, Legit.ng reported that residents of Tambuwal Local Government Area in Sokoto State marched through the streets on Friday, September 11, to demand government action over a worsening security crisis marked by persistent kidnappings and armed attacks on communities in the area.

The protest drew people from across parts of the local government and was sparked by mounting fear following repeated abductions and assaults attributed to armed criminals targeting rural communities.

Source: Legit.ng