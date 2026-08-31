Nigeria Immigration Service announced passport intervention dates across London, Manchester, Aberdeen, and Cardiff in September 2026

The exercise covers new applications, renewals, and pending passport cases for Nigerians living in the UK

Applicants must register and pay online before visiting any venue, as cash payments will not be accepted on the day

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a passport intervention exercise across four cities in the United Kingdom, scheduled to run from September 7 to 26, giving Nigerians in the diaspora a chance to apply for new passports, renew existing ones, or clear up pending applications.

The deployment follows a directive from the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and was coordinated after consultations with the Nigerian High Commission and community representatives in the UK, according to a public notice signed by Service spokesman, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, on August 31, 2026.

Nigeria Immigration Service to Hold Passport Exercise in 4 UK Cities, Date Announced

Source: Facebook

Venues and Dates for the UK Passport Exercise

The exercise will take place at the following locations:

1. London — Layali Lounge, Trent Park, Bramley Road, London N14 4UW — September 7 to 19, 2026 2. Manchester — Nigerian House, 23 Platt Lane, Manchester M14 5NE — September 7 to 19, 2026 3. Aberdeen — Hilton Convention Centre, 13 Smithfield Road, Aberdeen AB24 4NR — September 21 to 26, 2026 4. Cardiff — Sophia Gardens, Sophia Walk, Cardiff CF11 9XR — September 21 to 26, 2026

All Nigerians in these cities, as well as those in surrounding areas, are encouraged to take advantage of the exercise on the scheduled dates.

What Applicants Must Bring

Before visiting any venue, applicants are required to complete their registration and make payment through the NIS Passport Application portal at passport.immigration.gov.ng. Walk-in cash payments will not be accepted.

On the day of their appointment, applicants must bring:

- A completed application form - Proof of payment - An appointment slip - A self-addressed return envelope - For renewals, the current passport is compulsory

The NIS reminded applicants to cooperate fully with officials to keep the process orderly.

Other Passport Services Remain Available

The service confirmed that all existing digital passport application channels, including the Contactless Passport Application System, remain open. Home delivery of passports is also available for those who cannot attend in person.

Nigerians seeking further information can reach the service by email at passport.london@immigration.gov.ng or via WhatsApp on +234 916 087 8000

Source: Legit.ng