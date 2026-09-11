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Law, Over 10 Other Courses You Can Study at Federal University Oye-Ekiti With 150 JAMB Score
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Law, Over 10 Other Courses You Can Study at Federal University Oye-Ekiti With 150 JAMB Score

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Federal University Oye-Ekiti released a list of courses open to candidates who scored 150 in the 2026 UTME
  • Many of the courses on the FUOYE list carry a minimum cut-off mark of 150, covering science, engineering, and education fields
  • The university noted that the published list is not exhaustive, with additional courses available on its official website

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The Federal University Oye-Ekiti has opened a door for 2026 UTME candidates who scored 150, releasing a list of courses they can apply for at the institution.

FUOYE confirmed that many of its programmes carry a minimum cut-off mark of 150, meaning candidates who met that threshold are eligible to seek admission into a range of degree courses spanning agriculture, science, engineering, education, and more.

Law, 10 other courses you can study at FUOYE after scoring 150 in JAMB
Law, over 10 other courses open to candidates with 150 JAMB score at FUOYE. Photo Source: FUOYE
Source: Getty Images

FUOYE courses available for candidates

Below is a selection of courses at FUOYE that candidates with a JAMB score of 150 can study:

Read also

FUOYE 2026/2027 cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, Medicine and Surgery released

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1. Fisheries and Aquaculture

2. Crop Science and Horticulture

3. Animal Production and Health

4. Agricultural Economics and Extension

5. Quantity Surveying

6. Estate Management

7. Building

8. Systems Engineering

9. Surveying and Geoinformatics

10. Hospitality and Tourism Management

11. Geology

12. Chemistry

13. Human Kinetics

14. Biology Education

15. Business Education

16. Physics

17. Mathematics

18. Chemistry

19. Geophysics

20. Law

The courses span a broad range of disciplines, giving candidates who may not have achieved higher scores a genuine pathway into degree-level education at a federal university.

What FUOYE candidates should know

It is worth noting that the list above represents only a portion of what is available. FUOYE confirmed that several other programmes with the same 150 minimum cut-off mark exist on its official website, meaning prospective students are encouraged to visit the university's portal directly for a more complete picture of their options.

Read also

University of Ibadan releases 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Chemistry, Botany, Geology

For many candidates sitting the 2026 UTME, a score of 150 can feel discouraging, particularly given the competitive cut-off marks attached to popular courses at top-tier institutions. FUOYE's list serves as a reminder that federal university education remains accessible to candidates across a wide range of score bands.

FUOYE releases 2026/2027 cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for several Science Faculty programmes, including Chemistry, Botany, Geology, and Biology.

Geology recorded the highest cut-off mark among the listed programmes at 52.375, while Botany had the lowest at 50.00.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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