Law, Over 10 Other Courses You Can Study at Federal University Oye-Ekiti With 150 JAMB Score
- Federal University Oye-Ekiti released a list of courses open to candidates who scored 150 in the 2026 UTME
- Many of the courses on the FUOYE list carry a minimum cut-off mark of 150, covering science, engineering, and education fields
- The university noted that the published list is not exhaustive, with additional courses available on its official website
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The Federal University Oye-Ekiti has opened a door for 2026 UTME candidates who scored 150, releasing a list of courses they can apply for at the institution.
FUOYE confirmed that many of its programmes carry a minimum cut-off mark of 150, meaning candidates who met that threshold are eligible to seek admission into a range of degree courses spanning agriculture, science, engineering, education, and more.
FUOYE courses available for candidates
Below is a selection of courses at FUOYE that candidates with a JAMB score of 150 can study:
1. Fisheries and Aquaculture
2. Crop Science and Horticulture
3. Animal Production and Health
4. Agricultural Economics and Extension
5. Quantity Surveying
6. Estate Management
7. Building
8. Systems Engineering
9. Surveying and Geoinformatics
10. Hospitality and Tourism Management
11. Geology
12. Chemistry
13. Human Kinetics
14. Biology Education
15. Business Education
16. Physics
17. Mathematics
18. Chemistry
19. Geophysics
20. Law
The courses span a broad range of disciplines, giving candidates who may not have achieved higher scores a genuine pathway into degree-level education at a federal university.
What FUOYE candidates should know
It is worth noting that the list above represents only a portion of what is available. FUOYE confirmed that several other programmes with the same 150 minimum cut-off mark exist on its official website, meaning prospective students are encouraged to visit the university's portal directly for a more complete picture of their options.
For many candidates sitting the 2026 UTME, a score of 150 can feel discouraging, particularly given the competitive cut-off marks attached to popular courses at top-tier institutions. FUOYE's list serves as a reminder that federal university education remains accessible to candidates across a wide range of score bands.
FUOYE releases 2026/2027 cut-off marks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for several Science Faculty programmes, including Chemistry, Botany, Geology, and Biology.
Geology recorded the highest cut-off mark among the listed programmes at 52.375, while Botany had the lowest at 50.00.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng