Ebuka Obi, a Nigerian Law School student, shared his Nigerian Bar Final Examinations result on X after receiving his scores

The result showed he earned As in four out of five subjects, with Civil Litigation standing as the only exception

His lighthearted reaction to the single B on an otherwise impressive result caught the attention of many Nigerians online

Ebuka Obi, a Nigerian Law School student, sparked conversation on X after posting his Nigerian Bar Final Examinations result and pointing out the one subject that fell short of his otherwise stellar performance.

Writing on X, Obi shared a screenshot of the official result issued by the Council of Legal Education.

Reactions trail law student Ebuka Obi's bar exam performance. Photo credit: @Ebuka Obi/X.

Source: Twitter

Ebuka summed up his feelings with a single, self-deprecating line: "Myself and CLE do me this one."

Ebuka Obi's Bar Final Result Breakdown

The result showed that Obi, whose full name on the document reads Obi Favour Chui, earned an A in Criminal Litigation, Corporate Law Practice, Property Law Practice, and Professional Ethics and Skills. Civil Litigation was the sole subject where he received a B.

According to the grading scale on the result sheet, an A requires a score of 70% and above, while a B falls between 50% and 59%. His overall performance was graded as Second Class Lower Division.

Nigerians React to the Law Student's Result

The post drew a wave of responses from Nigerians who found both his result and his reaction relatable.

Rozapepper said:

"Person wey con get “C” in all nko?"

Larny said:

"I thought this was meant to be Second class upper. How is it lower?"

Kem said:

"This should have been a second class upper not lower."

See the post below:

Lady who bagged LLB degree speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amarachi recounted bagging a first-class LLB degree from NAU and was named Best Female Graduating Student of the Class of 2023.

She shared photos of herself in her graduation outfit on X, reflecting on the academic journey that led to her achievement.

Source: Legit.ng