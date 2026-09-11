The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 runs from 9 to 11 October, making history as Singapore's first-ever F1 Sprint weekend. The Killers and Lana Del Rey headline concerts across 10 stages. What are the dates, schedule, tickets, and how to buy them?

A general view of the Marina Bay Street Circuit before the start of the 2025 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, round 18. Photo: Wan Mikhail Roslan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The race weekend takes place from 9 to 11 October 2026 .

. 2026 is Singapore's first-ever F1 Sprint weekend and the final Sprint round of the season.

and the final Sprint round of the season. The main Grand Prix race starts at 8:00 PM local time on Sunday 11 October.

on Sunday 11 October. The cheapest ticket currently listed is the Zone 4 Walkabout 1-day pass from S$148 .

. Concert headliners are The Killers on Saturday and Lana Del Rey on Sunday, performing across 10 stages included with every race ticket.

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 takes place from 9 to 11 October at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. It is a night race, and the main Grand Prix takes place on Sunday evening.

Most fans land on Thursday and leave Monday or Tuesday, making Thursday 8–Tuesday 13 October the typical travel window.

What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?

The main race starts at 8:00 PM local Singapore time on Sunday. The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with the main race held under the lights on Sunday evening.

Below is the confirmed session schedule for the full weekend: Start times listed are expected local Singapore times (GMT+8); confirm the final timetable on the official schedule closer to the event, as sessions can shift.

Day Session Local time (SGT) Friday 9 Oct Practice 1 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM Friday 9 Oct Sprint Qualifying 8:30 PM – 9:14 PM Saturday 10 Oct Sprint Race 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Saturday 10 Oct Grand Prix Qualifying 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM Sunday 11 Oct Grand Prix Race 8:00 PM

Why is Singapore F1 so famous?

In 2008, Singapore had the honour of hosting the first night-time race in F1 history. The decision to host the race at night was driven by multiple factors, including providing a favourable time slot for international television viewers, overcoming the sweltering daytime heat, and showcasing the beauty of Marina Bay's street circuit under the dazzling floodlights.

It was also a milestone event as the first F1 race to be held on a street circuit in Asia.

The circuit is 4.927 km long, featuring a harbourside location similar in style to the Circuit de Monaco. The circuit is a hybrid design, with approximately 25% custom-built and 75% utilising public city streets.

Beyond the spectacle, Singapore is one of the most gruelling races of the season. Night temperatures sit around 30°C with humidity rarely below 70%, pushing drivers to their physical limits across a race that regularly approaches the two-hour time limit.

The event has been a permanent fixture on the F1 calendar ever since, scheduled until at least 2028.

What is new in 2026?

The 2026 season brings the biggest shake-up to a Singapore Grand Prix weekend in years, with a new sprint format headlining a fuller schedule of on-track action. Here's a quick rundown of what's changed and what fans can expect from race week.

Singapore's first-ever F1 Sprint

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver goes during the qualifying session at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. Photo: Robert Szaniszlo

Source: Getty Images

2026 brings Singapore's first-ever F1 Sprint — a 100 km dash with no mandatory pit stops and up to eight points on offer. It slots in on Saturday afternoon, meaning the weekend now has meaningful racing across all three days rather than two days of build-up followed by Sunday's main event.

Singapore is the final sprint weekend of the season, with sprint qualifying held on Friday, 9 October.

New Formula 1 regulations

F1's 2026 regulations represent the biggest overhaul in over a decade, with lighter, narrower machines and a new power system targeting a 50-50 split between petrol and electric. DRS is gone, replaced by active aero, an overtake mode that kicks in within a second of the car ahead, and a boost button drivers can deploy at will.

Singapore Grand Prix 2026 concerts and entertainment

The 2026 line-up is one of the biggest entertainment programmes in the Singapore Grand Prix's history, with top artists from around the world performing across 10 stages.

The Killers — Saturday 10 October

Returning to the Marina Bay Street Circuit after eight years, The Killers will take over the Padang Stage in Zone 4 following the Formula 1 qualifying session on 10 October. The Las Vegas rock outfit last played to a crowd of around 60,000 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lana Del Rey — Sunday 11 October

Making her long-awaited Singapore concert debut, Lana Del Rey will headline the Padang Stage on 11 October after the race.

Full supporting line-up

Previously announced artists include JJ Lin, K-pop boyband CORTIS, Zara Larsson, James Arthur, Goo Goo Dolls, Janet Jackson, Mark Ronson, DJ Snake, and Major Lazer Soundsystem.

JJ Lin performs on Friday, The Killers on Saturday, and James Arthur and Lana Del Rey on Sunday, all on the Padang Stage.

The Wharf Stage returns for 2026 with performances from New Zealand legends Split Enz and American alternative rock favourites Goo Goo Dolls.

The new Barge Stage in Zone 1 is focused on an international DJ line-up, with Mark Ronson, DJ Snake, Major Lazer Soundsystem, and TOKiMONSTA as key artists.

The latest additions complete one of the biggest entertainment line-ups in the Singapore Grand Prix's history," notes Nylon Singapore.

Concerts are included with every race ticket; no separate concert pass is required to access the Padang Stage in Zone 4.

How much does an F1 ticket cost in Singapore?

The field charges into Turn 1 at the race start during the 2025 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, round 18 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Photo: Wan Mikhail Roslan/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Singapore Grand Prix categorises tickets by access zones, from Zones 1 through 4. A higher-tier ticket grants access to its assigned zone plus all lower zones.

Here is a breakdown of current ticket pricing from the official Singapore GP website:

Ticket type Price (SGD, incl. GST) Zone 4 Walkabout (1-day) From S$148 Zone 4 Walkabout (per day) From S$198 Premier Walkabout (per day) From S$298 Reserved grandstand (1 day) From S$228 Premium hospitality (1-day) From S$4,783 Premium hospitality (3-day) From S$5,110

Premium hospitality is sold only as three-day, all-inclusive packages with prices available on request, and several 3-day passes across categories were already showing as sold out.

Prices quoted on the official site are in Singapore dollars and include Goods and Services Tax (GST). The current GST rate in Singapore is 9% as of January 2024.

Which F1 race is the cheapest to attend?

Singapore is considered a mid-range race in terms of entry price. The cheapest ticket for the 2026 event is the Zone 4 Walkabout 1-day pass from S$148. Compared to races like Monaco or Las Vegas, where grandstand seats regularly exceed €500 per day, Singapore's walkabout option is competitive, and Zone 4 general-admission tickets include the main Padang Stage, so you do not need a premium pass to catch the headliners.

How to buy Singapore Grand Prix 2026 tickets

Public ticket sales for the 2026 event are live now. Follow these steps to purchase safely:

Go to the official site: Visit singaporegp.sg and navigate to the Tickets section. Choose your zone: Select from Zone 4 Walkabout (most affordable), a reserved grandstand, or a premium hospitality package. Select your days: Single-day and three-day passes are available, though not every category offers both options. Check for new releases: Popular tiers sell out quickly, but remaining inventory and single-day options are periodically released in batches closer to the event. Install the official app: Tickets are delivered through the official Singapore GP app. Screenshots and PDFs are rejected, so make sure the app is installed and logged in before you reach the gate. Avoid resellers: Purchase tickets exclusively through official and verified channels or authorised travel partners such as F1 Experiences or official regional package vendors.

Singapore Grand Prix 2026 packages

Singapore F1 Grand Prix ticket packages are a convenient way to organise your race weekend, combining tickets, hotel stays, and extra experiences in one booking. You can choose from basic ticket and accommodation bundles or upgrade to VIP options with premium services and exclusive F1 access. Most standard packages cost around £1,640–£2,500 per person and usually include a 3-day race ticket plus 4–5 nights' hotel stay.

Tickets for the 2026 Singapore F1 Grand Prix first went on sale in late September 2025, with super early bird releases followed by early bird and general sale dates in October and November 2025.

FAQs

Will there be an F1 race in Singapore in 2026? Yes. The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has always been more than a race weekend, and the 2026 edition, running 9 to 11 October at Marina Bay Street Circuit, is pushing that further. It has been a permanent fixture on the F1 calendar, scheduled until at least 2028. What is the Marina Bay Street Circuit? The Marina Bay Street Circuit was the first venue to host an F1 night race and has remained a popular event since its debut in 2008. The circuit was designed by legendary circuit architect Hermann Tilke and refined by KBR Inc. When do Singapore Grand Prix tickets go on sale? Tickets for the 2026 Singapore F1 Grand Prix are already on sale, with the first official ticket release launching in late 2025. As one of the most popular races on the F1 calendar, demand is consistently strong, and many popular ticket categories sell out quickly. Can I watch the concerts without buying a Zone 1 ticket? All tickets provide access to performances in Zone 4, including the Padang Stage. However, a Zone 1 ticket is required to access performances at the Wharf and Barge Stage. What is an F1 Sprint race? The F1 Sprint is a 100km race with no mandatory pit stops, offering up to eight championship points. Sprint Qualifying is held on Friday and the Sprint race on Saturday, with only one free practice session across the Sprint weekend.

Final word

The Singapore Grand Prix 2026 is a landmark edition. It is the first time the circuit hosts a Sprint weekend, adding competitive racing across all three days. Headliners The Killers and Lana Del Rey make the entertainment programme one of the strongest in the event's history. Tickets are already on sale with walkabout passes from S$148, but availability is thinning fast, so act quickly.

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Source: Legit.ng