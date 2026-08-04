The US Open schedule for 2026 features two weeks (from 30 August to 13 September 2026) of exciting tennis at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The tournament will feature top stars such as Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Coco Gauff. Matches will be played at iconic venues, including Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and Grandstand Stadium.

The US Open schedule runs from 30 August to 13 September 2026 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Photo: @usopencup on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The 2026 US Open main draw will run from 30 August to 13 September 2026.

The tournament will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York, in venues such as Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and Grandstand Stadium

Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, and Elena Rybakina, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are among the top tennis players to watch during the tournament.

The US Open is one of the biggest events on the tennis calendar. It is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year and attracts some of the biggest names in men's and women's tennis.

The 2026 US Open main draw is scheduled to run from 30 August to 13 September 2026. However, the wider tournament programme starts earlier. Fan Week is scheduled to begin on 23 August, while the singles qualifying competition will take place from 24 to 27 August.

The qualifying tournament gives players outside the main draw an opportunity to earn a place in the Grand Slam competition. Fans attending Fan Week can also enjoy activities and watch some of the world's best players prepare for the tournament. The mixed doubles competition is scheduled for 24 to 26 August.

Here is a look at the key dates in the 2026 US Open schedule:

Date Event 23 August Fan Week and Arthur Ashe Kids' Day 24-27 August Men's and women's singles qualifying 24-26 August Mixed doubles competition 28-29 August Fan Week activities 30-31 August Men's and women's singles first round 2-3 September Singles second round 4-5 September Singles third round 6-7 September Singles Round of 16 8-9 September Singles quarterfinals 10 September Women's singles semifinals 11 September Men's singles semifinals 12 September Women's singles final 13 September Men's singles final

Note: The schedule may change depending on match times and other tournament arrangements. The exact order of play is usually announced as the competition progresses.

Where will the US Open be held in 2026?

A general view shows Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo: Charly Triballeau

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 US Open will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York. The tennis centre has hosted the US Open since 1978 and is home to several courts where fans can watch the action. Below are the three famous venues for the tennis tournament.

Arthur Ashe Stadium - The stadium is the main venue of the US Open and the largest tennis stadium in the world, with a capacity of more than 23,000 spectators. It is where many of the tournament's biggest matches are played, including the men's and women's singles finals. Matches can continue during bad weather because of its retractable roof.

Louis Armstrong Stadium - The stadium is the second-largest venue at the US Open, with room for approximately 14,000 fans. It features a retractable roof and provides a conducive atmosphere and regularly hosts high-profile matches.

Grandstand Stadium - The stadium is the third-largest stadium at the US Open and is known for its close-to-the-court atmosphere. It often features exciting matches during the early stages of the tournament, allowing fans to see established stars and emerging players from a relatively close distance.

The venue is accessible by public transport, including the No. 7 subway line and the Long Island Rail Road, with the Mets-Willets Point station located close to the tennis centre.

Players to watch at the 2026 US Open

The 2026 US Open is expected to feature some of the biggest names in men's and women's tennis, with defending champions and Grand Slam winners among the leading players to watch. Below are top stars expected to attract plenty of attention at the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, attends the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 at Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Carlos Alcaraz Garfia

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia Date of birth: 5 May 2003

5 May 2003 Place of birth: El Palmar, Murcia, Spain

El Palmar, Murcia, Spain Nationality: Spanish

Carlos Alcaraz will be one of the biggest attractions in New York as he begins his title defence. The Spaniard won the 2025 US Open and is aiming for a third championship at Flushing Meadows. However, his participation comes after a wrist injury kept him out of competition for several months.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner in action during the Men's Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photo: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner Date of birth: 16 August 2001

16 August 2001 Place of birth: San Candido, South Tyrol, Italy

San Candido, South Tyrol, Italy Nationality: Italian

Italian professional tennis player Jannik Sinner is one of the biggest stars to watch in the tournament. The world No. 1 won the US Open in 2024 and enters the 2026 tournament as the reigning Wimbledon champion after claiming his fifth Grand Slam title. His rivalry with Alcaraz remains one of the most compelling storylines in men's tennis and could once again shape the battle for the trophy.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic in action during the Men's Singles Semifinal at The Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club at Wimbledon in London, England. Photo: Simon Bruty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic Date of birth: 22 May 1987

22 May 1987 Place of birth: Belgrade, Serbia

Belgrade, Serbia Nationality: Serbian

Novak Djokovic will also be one to watch as he continues his pursuit of another Grand Slam title. He is targeting his first major championship since winning the 2023 US Open. His experience on the New York hard courts makes him a dangerous opponent, particularly in the later rounds.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev of Germany with the runners-up trophy after the Gentlemen's Singles Final on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photo: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev Date of birth: 20 April 1997

20 April 1997 Place of birth: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Nationality: German

Alexander Zverev enters the tournament as another leading contender after winning his first Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open. The German previously reached the US Open final in 2020 and will be hoping to go one step further in New York this year.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka during practice ahead of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka Date of birth: 5 May 1998

5 May 1998 Place of birth: Minsk, Belarus

Minsk, Belarus Nationality: Belarusian

The world No. 1 is the two-time defending champion and is seeking to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win three consecutive US Open singles titles. A third straight crown would further cement Sabalenka's status as one of the leading players of her generation.

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan hits a backhand during practice ahead of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elena Andreyevna Rybakina

Elena Andreyevna Rybakina Date of birth: 17 June 1999

17 June 1999 Place of birth: Moscow, Russia

Moscow, Russia Nationality: Kazakhstani

The world No. 2 is the reigning Australian Open champion and will arrive in New York with the confidence that comes from winning a Grand Slam earlier in the season. Her powerful game makes her a serious threat on hard courts.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek of Poland during practice ahead of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Iga Świątek

Iga Świątek Date of birth: 31 May 2001

31 May 2001 Place of birth: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Nationality: Polish

The 2022 US Open champion is one of the tournament's most accomplished active players and has already shown she can handle the demands of a Grand Slam campaign in New York. She is one of five former women's singles champions directly entered in the 2026 tournament.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff of the United States during practice on Day 2 of the National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cori Dionne Gauff

Cori Dionne Gauff Date of birth: 13 March 2004

13 March 2004 Place of birth: Delray Beach, Florida, United States

Delray Beach, Florida, United States Nationality: American

The 2024 US Open champion knows what it takes to win in front of a home crowd and is among the former champions returning to Flushing Meadows in 2026. Her previous success at the tournament makes her one of the players fans will be watching closely.

The tournament could also provide opportunities for emerging stars, such as Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova, to make their mark. With several established champions and rising stars in the field, the 2026 tournament promises a highly competitive battle for the final Grand Slam trophy of the season.

What time is the men's singles final at the US Open?

The 2026 US Open men's singles final is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET on 13 September 2026, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The match will be the final major singles event of the tournament.

What is the TV schedule for the US Open?

In the United States, ESPN will provide coverage of the 2026 US Open across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The men's championship match will be broadcast live on ABC, while fans can also access extensive coverage through the ESPN app. ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage. The tournament's official TV schedule is subject to updates.

Will Alcaraz play the US Open in 2026?

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to play at the 2026 US Open. The defending men's singles champion is on the entry list and is scheduled to return to competition ahead of the tournament after recovering from a wrist injury. His fitness and form will be closely watched as he attempts to defend his title.

Will Novak Djokovic play the US Open in 2026?

Novak Djokovic is expected to compete at the 2026 US Open. The Serbian is preparing for the tournament and is scheduled to play in Cincinnati as part of his build-up to the year's final Grand Slam. Djokovic will be aiming to add another US Open title to his record and challenge for a record 25th Grand Slam singles championship.

The 2026 US Open tournament runs from 23 August to 13 September, with Fan Week and qualifying taking place before the main singles draw. The men's and women's singles main draw begins on 30 August, while the men's singles final is scheduled for 13 September.

The US Open schedule runs from 23 August to 13 September 2026, promising two weeks of exciting tennis in New York. Fans can look forward to seeing stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff in action. With major titles on the line, the tournament is set to be a highlight of the 2026 tennis calendar.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the richest tennis players in the world. These talented athletes have not only excelled on the court but have also built impressive fortunes through their successful careers.

Some of the wealthiest tennis players include Roger Federer, Jessica Pegula, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. While prize money is a major source of their wealth, many have also earned millions from endorsement deals, business ventures, and investments. Read on to discover their estimated net worths.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng