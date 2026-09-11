D'Tigress captain Amy Okonkwo called the presidential cash reward 'truly life-changing' after each player received the naira equivalent of $100,000

President Tinubu said his government is the first to fully redeem presidential sporting rewards of this scale within one year

The payment completes a package that also includes three-bedroom Abuja apartments and national honours for the D'Tigress players and officials

D'Tigress captain Amy Okonkwo has publicly praised President Bola Tinubu after the Nigerian government completed the full payment of cash rewards promised to the women's national basketball team, with each player receiving the naira equivalent of $100,000.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) confirmed that the disbursement means the Federal Government has now fully honoured all rewards pledged to the team following their record fifth consecutive FIBA Women's AfroBasket title in 2025.

President Bola Tinubu has announced the fulfilment of the $100,000 cash reward promised to each member of the women’s basketball team, D’Tigress. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Each official also received the naira equivalent of $50,000.

Amy Okonkwo thanks the president

Speaking on behalf of the squad, Okonkwo directed her gratitude to the President, the First Lady, and sports administrators who she said ensured the promises were kept, All Africa reports.

"On behalf of the entire Women's Senior National Team, the D-Tigrees, I want to sincerely thank our dear President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the incredible show of love and support. Mr. President, you've fulfilled every promise made to us after our AfroBasket victory, the houses, the national honors, and now the financial rewards. This is truly life-changing for all of us," she said.

She also acknowledged First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, saying:

"You have been more than a First Lady to us. You have been a mother who genuinely cares about the D'Tigrees."

Okonkwo further thanked NSC Chairman Malam Shehu Diko and Director-General Bukola Olopade for ensuring the commitments were fulfilled, and praised Nigeria Basketball Federation President Engineer Musa Kida for his long-standing belief in the team.

"We are living witnesses that Nigeria will always reward good performance and that the Nigerian Sports Administration has taken a major positive shift. Today, we can proudly say that we truly have a sports-loving President," she added.

Tinubu says promise has been fully kept

According to People Gazette, President Tinubu confirmed the completion of the reward package in a statement, noting that the process had to follow legal requirements before disbursement could be made.

"Today, the rewards I promised our D'Tigress have been fully redeemed. Each player has received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official has received the equivalent of $50,000, completing their package of cash rewards, national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja. For the first time, a Federal Government has fulfilled this scale of presidential sporting rewards in full within one year," he said.

The players and officials had already received their national honours certificates, as Officers of the Order of the Niger (OON), alongside title documents for their Abuja apartments in February 2026, during the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifiers held in Lyon, France.

Tinubu also said the outstanding cash rewards for the Super Falcons were in the process of being finalised.

Tnubu speaks after redeeming promise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about President Bola Tinubu’s announcement that every D’Tigress player has received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while officials received $50,000 each.

The reward package also includes national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng