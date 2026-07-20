The Commonwealth Games 2026 will return to Glasgow, Scotland, marking the second time the city has hosted the event after the successful 2014 Games. The games will run for 11 days, from 23 July to 2 August 2026, across four venues, with 74 nations and territories competing in 10 sports and six integrated para-sports. Tickets are on sale now via the official Glasgow 2026 platform, starting from £12 for concessions.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, featuring 74 nations and territories. Photo: @commonwealthsport on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games run from 23 July to 2 August 2026.

Around 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories are expected to compete.

and territories are expected to compete. The Games feature 10 sports, including six fully integrated para-sports.

Events will be staged across four main venue clusters within an eight-mile corridor.

Tickets are available for purchase through the official Glasgow 2026 ticketing platform and start from £12 for concessions.

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 dates will run from 23 July to 2 August 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. The first weekend (23–25 July) brings the opening ceremony and an early rush of medal sessions, while the closing weekend (1–2 August) is packed with finals before the Games wrap up on 2 August.

Event Dates Opening ceremony 23 July 2026 Competition begins 24 July 2026 Closing ceremony 2 August 2026

Compared to 2014, this is a leaner, more compact schedule, but with over 150 sport sessions and 215 medals up for grabs across 11 days, there is no shortage of action for fans to plan around.

What venues are being used in Glasgow in 2026?

A general view of The SSE Hydro and the SEC Armadillo on the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Source: Getty Images

One of the defining features of the Commonwealth Games 2026 is its compact footprint. Every event takes place across just four venues, all within an eight-mile corridor of Glasgow's city centre. This means fans can realistically catch sessions at two different venues in a single day without needing to travel far.

The four confirmed venues are:

Scottish Event Campus (SEC) – Hosting multiple sports across its SEC Centre and SEC Armadillo halls, including 3x3 basketball, bowls, boxing, judo, and weightlifting.

– Hosting multiple sports across its SEC Centre and SEC Armadillo halls, including 3x3 basketball, bowls, boxing, judo, and weightlifting. Scotstoun Stadium – Home to athletics and para-athletics on a newly built track.

– Home to athletics and para-athletics on a newly built track. Glasgow International Arena (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Arena) – Host of track cycling and para-track cycling.

– Host of track cycling and para-track cycling. Tollcross International Swimming Centre – Host of swimming and para swimming.

List of sports in the Commonwealth Games 2026

Members of Team Wales para-athletes pose for a photograph holding the King's baton at Cardiff Met University. Photo: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

Glasgow 2026 features 10 sports, with six of them fully integrating para-sport events into the same schedule and venues as their able-bodied counterparts, the largest para-sport programme in Commonwealth Games history. Sports like badminton, hockey, rugby sevens and squash were dropped to keep the games compact.

The confirmed sports are the following:

3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball

Artistic gymnastics

Athletics and para-athletics

Bowls and para-bowls

Boxing

Judo

Netball

Swimming and para-swimming

Track cycling and para-track cycling

Weightlifting and para-powerlifting

Of these, para-athletics, para-swimming, para-track cycling, para-bowls, para-powerlifting and 3x3 wheelchair basketball make up the six integrated para-sports.

Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 tickets

Robyn Love, Agata Herbert, Jamell Anderson, and Rosie Eccles officially launched the installation this morning during the Glasgow 2026 Longines Countdown Clock. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Tickets for the Commonwealth Games 2026 are now on sale through the official Glasgow 2026 ticketing platform. Approximately 500,000 tickets are expected to be available across the games, with digital ticketing used throughout.

Ticket prices vary depending on the type of sport, session, and venue. However, prices start from £12 for concessions, £17 for non-medal sessions, and £26 for medal sessions. Below are ticket prices per sport.

Sport Session type Entry price (Concession) Entry price (Adult) Highest price 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball Non-medal session £12 £17 £65 Medal session £13 £26 £85 Artistic gymnastics Non-medal session £20 £26 £55 Medal session £41 £55 £125 Bowls and para-bowls Non-medal session £13 £17 £30 Medal session £15 £26 £45 Boxing Non-medal session £12 £17 £90 Medal session £20 £26 £125 Judo Non-medal session £12 £17 £35 Medal session £20 £26 £50 Netball Non-medal session £13 £17 £65 Medal session £13 £26 £85 Para-powerlifting Non-medal session £20 £26 £45 Medal session £20 £26 £45 Swimming and para-swimming Non-medal session £20 £26 £90 Medal session £20 £26 £150 Track cycling and para-track cycling Non-medal session £20 £26 £90 Medal session £20 £26 £150 Weightlifting Non-medal session £20 £26 £45 Medal session £20 £26 £45

How do I access my Commonwealth Games tickets?

A screenshot of the login section on the Commonwealth Games 2026 website. Photo: sso.commonwealthsport.com

Source: UGC

The 2026 Commonwealth Games tickets can only be purchased on the official Glasgow 2026 ticketing portal. Below is a straightforward guide on how to purchase your ticket:

Visit the official website of the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Navigate to the top right section of the page and click on the Tickets tab. Select your preferred event. Create or log in to your ticketing account. Select your preferred seat. Complete your ticket purchase.

How does the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 ticket resale work?

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 ticket resale system allows fans who can no longer attend to resell their tickets securely through the official resale platform. Tickets are non-refundable, and resale is only permitted if the tickets meet the Games' resale requirements and terms and conditions.

To resell a ticket:

Log in to your official Glasgow 2026 ticketing account. Go to Manage Tickets. Select the ticket(s) you want to sell and list them on the official resale platform. Once sold, the ticket is transferred to the buyer through the official system.

The official resale platform sells tickets at face value, helping protect fans from inflated prices and ticket fraud. Tickets bought or sold outside the official Glasgow 2026 sales channels or authorised resellers may be invalidated, and entry to the venue cannot be guaranteed.

Why are the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026?

George Black CBE, Chair of Glasgow 2026, is seen during the official launch of the Glasgow 2026 Longines Countdown Clock at Glasgow Central Station in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Originally, the 2026 Commonwealth Games were awarded to Victoria, Australia. However, the Australian state withdrew in 2023 because of rising projected costs.

Following discussions with Commonwealth Sport, Glasgow was confirmed as the replacement host in 2024. Rather than organising a full-scale games, the city adopted a leaner model that makes extensive use of existing venues and infrastructure.

Where can I watch the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026?

Sports fanatics around the world will watch the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games through official broadcast partners, though coverage depends on your country.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports is the exclusive live broadcaster, providing more than 600 hours of live coverage across its TV channels and HBO Max streaming service. Free-to-air highlights will also be shown on Channel 5.

Australia: The Seven Network (Channel 7) and 7plus hold the official broadcast rights for the 2026 Games.

New Zealand and Pacific Islands: Sky New Zealand is the exclusive broadcast partner.

If you are in another country, check the official Glasgow 2026 or Commonwealth Sport websites for the latest list of international broadcasters, as rights vary by region and may be announced closer to or during the Games.

One of the official medals of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, designed by Militsa Milenkova, is pictured during their unveiling at the Glasgow School Of Art in Glasgow. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games officially open on 23 July 2026, with the opening ceremony taking place at the OVO Hydro. It will be the first Commonwealth Games opening ceremony to be held in an indoor arena.

How much do the Commonwealth Games cost?

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are expected to cost approximately £160 million. The scaled-down budget is significantly lower than previous editions because the Games use existing venues and a reduced sports programme.

Which country has refused to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

No country refused to host the Games. Instead, the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host in July 2023 after projected costs escalated to between A$6 billion and A$7 billion, prompting Glasgow to step in as the replacement host.

Who is the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mascot?

Mascots Clyde (right) and Finnie (left) on Bell's Bridge after his journey up the River Clyde in Glasgow for the official launch of the Scotland leg of the King's Baton Relay. Photo: Jane Barlow

Source: Getty Images

Finnie, a Glaswegian unicorn with a traffic cone for a horn, is a nod to the traffic cone traditionally placed on the Duke of Wellington statue in Glasgow.

What is the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 logo meaning?

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 logo combines the official Commonwealth Sport celebration mark with symbols of the host city. It features the River Clyde, the Finnieston Crane, and the Clyde Arc (Squinty Bridge), representing Glasgow's heritage, innovation and waterfront.

Is Glasgow hosting the Commonwealth Games for the first time?

Glasgow previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014, making 2026 the second time the Scottish city has staged the event.

How many countries will compete at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026?

A total of 74 Commonwealth Games Associations, representing 74 nations and territories, are expected to compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Around 3,000 athletes will participate across the competition.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 brings world-class sport back to Glasgow for the second time in just over a decade. With four compact venues, 10 sports, and 11 days of competition, it is shaping up to be one of the most accessible editions of the Games yet. Tickets go for as low as £12, making it affordable for most people.

Legit.ng recently published an article explaining how and where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026. The tournament is one of the world's biggest sporting events, attracting millions of football fans from across the globe. If you cannot attend the matches in person, you can follow all the action through official broadcasters and streaming platforms.

In the United States, matches will air on FOX Sports in English and Telemundo or Universo in Spanish. In Canada, viewers can watch on CTV, TSN, and RDS, while football fans in Australia can stream every match exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng