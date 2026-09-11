The 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, from 23–25 October 2026. This year's weekend packs three headline concerts alongside four race sessions, making it one of the biggest events on the F1 calendar.

Liam Lawson of New Zealand drives the (30) Visa Cash app RB VCARB01 Honda RBPT during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 in Austin, USA. Photo: Alessio Morgese (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix on-track action runs from 23 to 25 October 2026 at the Circuit of the Americas.

at the Circuit of the Americas. The three headline acts are Maroon 5 (Friday), Post Malone (Saturday), and Alesso (Sunday).

The race itself starts at 15:00 local time (CT) on Sunday, 25 October 2026 , lasting 56 laps or 2 hours — whichever is shortest.

, lasting 56 laps or 2 hours — whichever is shortest. The United States is the only country with three rounds on the 2026 Formula 1 calendar: Miami (May), Austin (October), and Las Vegas (November).

All 2026 United States Grand Prix ticket holders receive complimentary access to the concerts, while upgrades offer closer access to the stage.

Where is the US Grand Prix held?

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA), located in Austin, Texas, hosts the race. The venue was built on 800 acres of land east of the city.

COTA is a Grade 1 FIA-specification track spanning 3.426 miles (5.514 km) with 20 turns. Its most distinctive feature is the dramatic 133-foot uphill climb to Turn 1, a blind, tight left-hander that tests each driver's braking and traction control.

COTA has been host of the United States Grand Prix since 2012 and has earned a reputation for hosting some of the biggest trackside concerts on the Formula 1 calendar. In October 2025, city leaders confirmed the F1 US Grand Prix will remain at COTA through 2034.

The 2026 US Grand Prix schedule

The United States Grand Prix takes place from Friday, 23 October, to Sunday, 25 October 2026, at the Circuit of the Americas. It follows the conventional race weekend format, no sprint race.

Session Day Local time (CT) Practice 1 Friday, 23 Oct TBC Practice 2 Friday, 23 Oct TBC Practice 3 Saturday, 24 Oct Morning Qualifying Saturday, 24 Oct 16:00 CDT Grand Prix Sunday, 25 Oct 15:00 CDT

The race starts Sunday, 25 October, at 4:00 PM EDT, that is 3:00 PM CDT Central, 2:00 PM MDT Mountain, and 1:00 PM PDT Pacific.

ESPN carries the US Grand Prix live in the United States. F1 TV Pro also offers live streaming with onboard cameras and team radio.

Concert lineup: Maroon 5, Post Malone, and Alesso

The massive Friday and Saturday night shows will be held at the Germania Insurance Super Stage, a sprawling festival area located between Turns 10 and 11. To close out the weekend on Sunday, Alesso will perform a special post-race set at the venue's permanent, albeit smaller, Germania Insurance Amphitheatre.

Headline sets typically begin 90 minutes after the final on-track activity concludes for the day.

Friday, 23 October — Maroon 5

Maroon 5 will perform on Friday, 23 October, at the Germania Insurance Super Stage, kicking off the racing weekend. The Grammy Award-winning pop-rock band is one of the 21st century's biggest acts, having churned out hits since their 2002 debut. Frontman Adam Levine will headline the performance.

Saturday, 24 October — Post Malone

Post Malone is set to headline the following night, Saturday, 24 October. Malone is a singer, songwriter, rapper, and successful country crossover artist who has become one of the best-selling US musicians in recent years.

Malone is no stranger to the Formula 1 paddock; the superstar previously headlined the Singapore Grand Prix in 2023 and has taken the stage at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix twice (in 2018 and 2024).

Sunday, 25 October — Alesso

To officially cap off the race weekend, global dance music icon Alesso will take over the Germania Insurance Amphitheatre shortly after the checkered flag drops on Sunday. The Swedish DJ is famous for producing massive cross-genre anthems alongside heavyweights like Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, and OneRepublic, guaranteeing a high-energy end to the three-day festival.

Previous COTA headliners have included Taylor Swift, Queen, Billy Joel, The Killers, Eminem, and Stevie Wonder.

How many F1 races are in the US in 2026?

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany drives the (27) MoneyGram Haas F1 Team VF-24 Ferrari during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 in Austin, USA, on October 20, 2024. Photo: Alessio Morgese

Source: Getty Images

The US hosts more F1 races than any other nation in 2026, with three rounds — in Miami (3 May), Austin (25 October), and Las Vegas (21 November).

Here is a quick overview of all three:

Race Venue Date Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome 1–3 May 2026 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas, Austin 23–25 October 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas Strip Circuit 19–21 November 2026

COTA is the oldest of the three circuits on which Formula 1 now races in the USA and the only permanent track.

US Grand Prix 2026 tickets

Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Single-day tickets are available via COTA's official site, covering Friday practice and Maroon 5, Saturday qualifying and Post Malone, or Sunday's Grand Prix and Alesso's closing show.

A 3-Day General Admission Grounds Pass starts at $450 (including fees). Single-day general admission tickets start from $109.13.

Beyond a spot on the general floor, concertgoers can also upgrade to stand on the racetrack in front of the stage or secure reserved seating in the back. All concert-goers must purchase a Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix ticket to be eligible for a concert upgrade.

Tips for attending

Official shuttles from Waterloo Park ($29/day, roughly $89 for a weekend pass) sell out before race day. Book transport first.

The Turn 1 Hill General Admission area is the most sought-after spot; arrive when gates open at 8am on Sunday to secure a fence position.

Downtown Austin is the best place to stay on United States Grand Prix weekend.

Saturday qualifying at COTA is excellent. The circuit is less crowded than on race day, and you can move between viewing spots.

FAQs

Where is the Grand Prix held in the US? The United States Grand Prix is held at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track in Austin, Texas. F1 first raced at COTA in 2012, for the first United States Grand Prix since the 2007 race at Indianapolis. What are the three US Grand Prix races? The three US Grands Prix in 2026 are the Miami Grand Prix, the United States Grand Prix at COTA in Austin, Texas, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix. What time does the US Grand Prix start? The United States Grand Prix at COTA starts at 15:00 local time (CT) on Sunday, 25 October 2026, and lasts 56 laps or 2 hours — whichever is shortest. Are concerts included with a race ticket? Yes. Access to musical performances is included with your ticket. Concert upgrades offering access to the front of the Germania Insurance Super Stage are available as paid add-ons. Who is performing at the 2026 US Grand Prix? Race organisers have announced Post Malone, Maroon 5, and Alesso as the headline acts performing at the circuit during the race weekend. Maroon 5 plays Friday, Post Malone plays Saturday, and Alesso closes out the weekend on Sunday.

Final word

The 2026 US Grand Prix at COTA is a full-throttle three-day event blending world-class motorsport with A-list entertainment. The blend of Texan culture, massive music concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, and premium wheel-to-wheel racing makes this an unbeatable autumn getaway. With the race confirmed at COTA through 2034 and tickets already on sale, now is the time to plan your trip to Austin.

We also highlighted facts about the highest-paid Formula 1 driver and the earnings of competitors across the sport. The article examines how contracts, performance bonuses and endorsements influence drivers’ total income.

Formula 1’s leading drivers can earn millions of dollars in a single season, with championship success often increasing their value. Discover which driver currently tops the pay rankings and how the sport’s biggest names compare.

Source: Legit.ng