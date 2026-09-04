CAF Confirms Time and Date for Super Eagles’ AFCON 2027 Qualifier Fixtures

CAF confirmed the schedule for the first two matchdays of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers during the September international break

Nigeria landed in Group L alongside co-hosts Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea Bissau, with only one automatic qualifying spot available

The Super Eagles will open their campaign at home before travelling to face Guinea Bissau four days later

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the fixtures for the opening two rounds of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, giving the Super Eagles clarity on when and where their campaign begins.

Nigeria's first assignment comes at home. The Super Eagles will host Madagascar on September 25, 2026, with kick-off set for 4 PM at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Four days later, on September 29, the team travels to face Guinea Bissau, with that match scheduled for 1 PM, as confirmed by CAF statement.

CAF releases schedule for AFCON 2027 qualifier matchdays 1&2. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

Both fixtures fall within a three-week international window created after FIFA merged two separate breaks into one consolidated period running from September 24 to October 6, 2026.

Matchdays one and two of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers will be played during this window, with matchdays three and four scheduled for the November break.

The November international break will feature a doubleheader for Nigeria against Tanzania, completing the group's first four matchdays.

Nigeria's tricky Group L situation

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that Nigeria, three-time African champions, were drawn into Group L alongside Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea Bissau.

The group presents a particular challenge because only one team will earn automatic qualification, with co-host Tanzania already guaranteed a place at the tournament as one of the three hosting nations.

That leaves Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea Bissau competing for a single slot, making every point from the opening matches critical.

The tournament, officially branded Pamoja AFCON 2027, will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027. It will be the first Africa Cup of Nations held across three countries simultaneously.

Super Eagles face multiple setbacks

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle will be without a few of his players for the September international break due to long-term injuries.

Yira Sor, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Semi Ajayi are among the players who are doubts for the matches due to fitness concerns even before the squad announcement.

Source: Legit.ng