PHED released updated prepaid meter prices effective September 9 to December 2, 2026, with several vendors cutting their rates

Mojec Asset Management Co. Ltd. listed the lowest single-phase meter price at N98,900 for its Din-Rail option

KIGG and Wellsun also reduced their single-phase meter prices by more than N15,000 each under the new price list

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Prepaid meter prices in Rivers State have dropped sharply, with one vendor now offering a single-phase meter for under N100,000 for the first time in recent memory.

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) released the new price list, which took effect on September 9, 2026, and will remain in force until December 2, 2026.

New prepaid meter prices show significant reductions across PHED’s approved vendors. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

All listed prices include VAT and cover meters supplied through PHED's approved Meter Asset Provider scheme.

Prepaid Meter Prices Drop

Among the five approved vendors, Mojec Asset Management Co. Ltd. offers the cheapest entry point. Its Din-Rail single-phase meter is priced at N98,900, making it the only option currently below the N100,000 mark.

Mojec's standard single-phase meter costs N106,425, down from N117,175 on the previous list.

KIGG Meters & Systems Ltd. cut its single-phase meter price from N116,276.67 to N100,347.61, a reduction of N15,929.06, which works out to about 13.7%.

Wellsun Intelligent Technology Ltd. brought its price down from N116,399.94 to N100,800.42, saving customers N15,599.52, or roughly 13.4%.

Holley Metering Nig. Ltd. reduced its single-phase meter price from N117,338.15 to N105,349.99, a drop of N11,988.16.

Armese Consulting Ltd. adjusted its price from N120,399.99 to N107,499.99, cutting N12,900 off its previous rate.

Three-Phase Meter Prices Also Fall

Reductions were not limited to single-phase meters. Three-phase prepaid meter prices also came down across all vendors on the PHED list.

Armese Consulting's three-phase meter fell from N214,999.99 to N189,199.99. Holley Metering reduced its three-phase option from N208,164.47 to N188,844.18, while KIGG Meters & Systems brought its price down from N207,102.99 to N186,347.61.

Wellsun Intelligent Technology cut its three-phase meter from N207,226.26 to N186,800.42, and Mojec reduced its three-phase offering from N198,875 to N188,125.

Electricity customers get cheaper prepaid meter options under PHED’s new price list. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The full updated price list from PHED is as follows:

New PHED prepaid meter prices

Vendor New 1-phase price New 3-phase price Armese Consulting Ltd. N107,499.99 N189,199.99 Holley Metering Nig. Ltd. N105,349.99 N188,844.18 KIGG Meters & Systems Ltd. N100,347.61 N186,347.61 Mojec Asset Management Co. Ltd. N106,425.00 N188,125.00 Wellsun Intelligent Technology Ltd. N100,800.42 N186,800.42 Mojec Din-Rail N98,900.00 —

Customers who want to apply for a prepaid meter were directed to PHED's Meter Asset Provider portal to begin the process. Same process for other DisCo.

DisCo customers get new option to borrow electricity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ikeja Electric has introduced a buy-now-pay-later electricity scheme that allows eligible customers to receive up to N20,000 worth of electricity units on credit before settling the cost at a later date.

The distribution company announced the new offering, called Energy Advance, through an official notice to its customers, describing it as a way to prevent unexpected power interruptions when units run out at difficult moments.

Ikeja Electric said the service is not open to all customers, but is limited to those who meet specific eligibility conditions.

Source: Legit.ng