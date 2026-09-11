New Prepaid Meter Prices, Some Single-Phase Meters Now Below N100,000
- PHED released updated prepaid meter prices effective September 9 to December 2, 2026, with several vendors cutting their rates
- Mojec Asset Management Co. Ltd. listed the lowest single-phase meter price at N98,900 for its Din-Rail option
- KIGG and Wellsun also reduced their single-phase meter prices by more than N15,000 each under the new price list
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Prepaid meter prices in Rivers State have dropped sharply, with one vendor now offering a single-phase meter for under N100,000 for the first time in recent memory.
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) released the new price list, which took effect on September 9, 2026, and will remain in force until December 2, 2026.
All listed prices include VAT and cover meters supplied through PHED's approved Meter Asset Provider scheme.
Prepaid Meter Prices Drop
Among the five approved vendors, Mojec Asset Management Co. Ltd. offers the cheapest entry point. Its Din-Rail single-phase meter is priced at N98,900, making it the only option currently below the N100,000 mark.
Mojec's standard single-phase meter costs N106,425, down from N117,175 on the previous list.
KIGG Meters & Systems Ltd. cut its single-phase meter price from N116,276.67 to N100,347.61, a reduction of N15,929.06, which works out to about 13.7%.
Wellsun Intelligent Technology Ltd. brought its price down from N116,399.94 to N100,800.42, saving customers N15,599.52, or roughly 13.4%.
Holley Metering Nig. Ltd. reduced its single-phase meter price from N117,338.15 to N105,349.99, a drop of N11,988.16.
Armese Consulting Ltd. adjusted its price from N120,399.99 to N107,499.99, cutting N12,900 off its previous rate.
Three-Phase Meter Prices Also Fall
Reductions were not limited to single-phase meters. Three-phase prepaid meter prices also came down across all vendors on the PHED list.
Armese Consulting's three-phase meter fell from N214,999.99 to N189,199.99. Holley Metering reduced its three-phase option from N208,164.47 to N188,844.18, while KIGG Meters & Systems brought its price down from N207,102.99 to N186,347.61.
Wellsun Intelligent Technology cut its three-phase meter from N207,226.26 to N186,800.42, and Mojec reduced its three-phase offering from N198,875 to N188,125.
The full updated price list from PHED is as follows:
New PHED prepaid meter prices
Vendor
New 1-phase price
New 3-phase price
Armese Consulting Ltd.
N107,499.99
N189,199.99
Holley Metering Nig. Ltd.
N105,349.99
N188,844.18
KIGG Meters & Systems Ltd.
N100,347.61
N186,347.61
Mojec Asset Management Co. Ltd.
N106,425.00
N188,125.00
Wellsun Intelligent Technology Ltd.
N100,800.42
N186,800.42
Mojec Din-Rail
N98,900.00
—
Customers who want to apply for a prepaid meter were directed to PHED's Meter Asset Provider portal to begin the process. Same process for other DisCo.
DisCo customers get new option to borrow electricity
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ikeja Electric has introduced a buy-now-pay-later electricity scheme that allows eligible customers to receive up to N20,000 worth of electricity units on credit before settling the cost at a later date.
The distribution company announced the new offering, called Energy Advance, through an official notice to its customers, describing it as a way to prevent unexpected power interruptions when units run out at difficult moments.
Ikeja Electric said the service is not open to all customers, but is limited to those who meet specific eligibility conditions.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.