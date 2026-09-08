France Football revealed the 2026 Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist on Tuesday, September 8, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé among those included

Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the nominees list for the fourth year running, while Raphinha and Bukayo Saka also failed to make the cut

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka missed out despite his club winning the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years and reaching the UEFA Champions League final

France Football announced the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Tuesday, September 8, with the winner set to be crowned at a ceremony in London on October 26.

While the list features some of the biggest names in world football, a number of high-profile players were conspicuously absent.

France Football unveiled the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or and some big names like Cristiano Ronaldo are missing from the list. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, Harry Kane earned a place on the shortlist after a prolific season for Bayern Munich and England, joining Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, who both secured nominations on the back of strong club and international campaigns.

Rodri, who claimed the award in 2024, is once again nominated alongside his new Barcelona teammates Yamal and Pau Cubarsí.

Lionel Messi also returns to the shortlist for the first time since 2023, the year he won the award for a record eighth time following his move to Inter Miami.

PSG dominated the nominations more than any other club, contributing around 10 players to the list, well ahead of LaLiga's seven representatives and the Premier League's four.

Big names left out of Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist

Despite the star-studded list, several players who might have expected recognition were overlooked.

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence is perhaps the most debated.

According to Yahoo Sport, the Portuguese forward has now missed the shortlist for four consecutive years. With 1,000 career goals within reach and a continued presence at the top level of the game, his omission remains a talking point among supporters and pundits alike.

Raphinha, who helped Barcelona win the Spanish league title, was also left out. Injuries disrupted parts of his season, but his performances when fit were considered by many to be among the best on the continent.

The Brazilian's exclusion drew considerable attention given his contribution to Barça's success.

PSG's Désiré Doué was another notable absentee.

The France Football revelation was seen as particularly surprising given that Doué was one of the standout performers under manager Luis Enrique as PSG swept all before them domestically and in Europe this season.

Julián Álvarez, who was a finalist at the recent World Cup and one of the most talked-about transfer market figures this summer, also did not receive a nomination.

Argentina will be represented on the shortlist only by Messi and Lautaro Martínez.

Bukayo Saka's exclusion has raised significant questions.

The Arsenal and England winger played a central role in the Gunners' historic Premier League title win, their first in 22 years, and also helped the club reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Despite those achievements, France Football did not include him among the 30 nominees.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place in London on October 26, where one of the 30 shortlisted players will be crowned football's best individual performer of the year.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings after nominees list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on France Football's recently announced 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, featuring notable players from clubs like PSG, Arsenal, and Barcelona.

With the inclusion of Lionel Messi and standout performances from Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, the competition for the prestigious award promises to be fiercely intense as fans eagerly anticipate the final outcome.

Source: Legit.ng