George Knight became one of the most talked-about contestants on Love Island UK 2026, and he was barely in the villa for three days. The 28-year-old professional footballer quit Love Island Season 13 on 4 June 2026 after his parents contacted producers with urgent news about a family health scare. He later elaborated on the moment in a podcast interview, describing it as a decision he never second-guessed. His exit has since attracted further scrutiny, with fresh allegations complicating the story.

George Knight looks off to the side with a surprised expression. Photo: @okmagazineuk on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

George Knight , 28, entered the Love Island 2026 villa on 1 June as the first male bombshell of Series 13.

, 28, entered the 2026 villa on as the first male bombshell of Series 13. He left just three days later , on 4 June 2026 , after his parents called producers about a family health concern.

, on , after his parents called producers about a family health concern. George plays as a defensive midfielder for Dorking Wanderers FC in the National League South.

for in the National League South. A later report by The Sun alleged he had also received a formal warning from producers over alleged use of offensive language, claims George and ITV have not yet addressed.

alleged he had also received a from producers over alleged use of offensive language, claims George and ITV have not yet addressed. Since his exit, George has amassed 46,000 Instagram followers at @georgewknight.

Profile summary

Full name George Knight Age 28 Date of birth 14 December 1997 Hometown Winchester, Hampshire Nationality English Occupation Professional footballer Football club Dorking Wanderers FC (joined January 2026) Position Defensive midfielder Love Island series Season 13 (2026) Role on show First male bombshell Exit date 4 June 2026 Instagram @georgewknight

Which Love Island is George Knight on?

George Knight entered Love Island UK Season 13 as the show's first male bombshell, arriving on 2 June 2026 alongside Yasmin Hadlow. The series gave the first bombshells significant power straight away, George and Yasmin were given exactly 24 hours to choose one boy and one girl to dump from the villa.

George's entrance and the twist

Both bombshells were greeted by host Maya Jama outside the villa, who explained they would spend the day with the Islanders. After 24 hours, the duo had to collectively choose one boy and one girl to dump. Ultimately, Yasmin and George selected Ellie and Samraj, respectively. Both were later given a second chance, meaning neither exit stuck.

George Knight quick facts. Photo: @okmagazineuk on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Just as George was starting to form a romantic connection with Robyn Langton, he disappeared from sight. In a recoupling, George and Mica were paired up, but a rift emerged after Mica discovered he had kissed Robyn, a situation that brought considerable tension to the villa.

What is George Knight age?

The professional footballer is 28 years old, born on 14 December 1997, making him one of the oldest contestants in the series. He is from Winchester, a city in Hampshire. Going into the villa, he was candid about his approach:

I don't seek drama, but I'm quite naturally competitive. If there's something in my way, I want to put my best foot forward.

Why has George Knight quit Love Island?

George Knight abruptly quit the show just days into his experience. He recalled being unexpectedly called away from filming after being told senior members of the production team wanted to speak to him. He was then informed that his parents had contacted producers with important family news.

The phone call from his parents

Speaking on The Showbiz Fix podcast, George described the moment in detail:

They said that my parents had been in touch and that they had some news for me and that they were going to give me a call. It is all very private. But it was a health concern with a member of the immediate family. They said they felt like they weren't doing their role as a parent if they didn't let me know. And with what was said, I just felt like it was the right thing to come home.

George explained that he had no idea the health problem would escalate so quickly, adding:

This was not on my radar to be a concern and definitely not in the next few sort of months... I was obviously aware, but it was not something that we needed to concern ourselves about in the eight-week period that I could have been away.

He insisted:

There was no second guessing my decision to leave. You've got to remind yourself that as much as reality TV is fantastic and great, the priority is your family.

George's Instagram statement

Days after leaving the villa, George broke his silence on social media. "Family comes first, always," he wrote on Instagram.

Leaving the @loveisland Villa was a decision made in order to be with my family. Out of respect for them, I'd prefer not to go into any further detail.

George Knight's sister Emma praised his decision to quit the Love Island villa. ITV said in response: "For private reasons George has left the Love Island Villa. We have a duty of care towards George so will not be commenting further."

What happened to George on Love Island UK 13?

George Knight's sudden Love Island exit has come under fresh scrutiny after reports claimed the footballer received a formal warning from producers over alleged offensive language in the villa.

The Sun later claimed that while the family health story was true, George was allegedly removed from the show after receiving a warning over offensive language. The report did not identify the specific slur allegedly used, and these claims have not been independently confirmed by ITV.

LADbible subsequently reported that George was banned from appearing on Love Island spin-offs, including Aftersun and The Debrief. ITV has continued to cite private reasons and its duty of care when discussing his departure.

Former Islander Mitchel Taylor, known as "Messy Mitch" from Season 10, also said in a livestream with Tyrique Hyde that he knew why George had left but would not disclose the reasons.

George played as a defensive midfielder for Dorking Wanderers FC after joining the club in January 2026. Dorking Wanderers compete in the National League South, the sixth tier of English football. The club later confirmed he would depart in summer 2026.

George's football career started at Swindon Town Under-9s, and he went on to play at teams including Aldershot and Reading FC. At 18, he went to Lander University in South Carolina on a scholarship, playing four years of football in America as a defender for the first two years and a midfielder for the last two. He returned to England in 2020 and joined Dorking Wanderers in January 2026.

Before joining Dorking Wanderers, George played for Bracknell Town FC. Upon his signing, Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White said:

He's got aggression, versatility and is a good ball player, qualities that will make him a big part of the squad.

Here is George Knight's football career summary:

Club Role / Notes Swindon Town (Youth) Academy, from age 9 Aldershot Senior career Reading FC Senior career Lander University, South Carolina Scholarship, 4 years Bracknell Town FC Pre-2026 Dorking Wanderers FC Joined January 2026, departed summer 2026

Net worth and earnings

No verified net worth figure exists for George Knight from credible sources such as Forbes or Celebrity Net Worth, so a specific figure is not included here.

In terms of football income, Dorking Wanderers FC competes in the National League South, the sixth tier of English football, where players are typically paid somewhere between £400 and £1,000 per week.

At the lowest figure of £400 a week, that would place George at approximately £20,800 a year; at £1,000 a week, closer to £52,000.

Latest news

Since his departure from the villa, George has been doing the press rounds, including podcasts and interviews. His love interest Robyn Langton and fellow Islander Ope were subsequently dumped from the villa.

George Knight gazes thoughtfully to the side. Photo: @okmagazineuk on facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

George received numerous online comments criticising him for being "anywhere but with his family" as he continued attending social events. He chose to speak out, noting that "life does continue." He told Capital Radio:

The motto in the Knight household is 'life continues'. We crack on.

During his short-lived villa experience, he developed a connection with Scouse Islander Robyn Langton. After leaving, he told Capital XTRA:

When I walked in she naturally made me feel the most comfortable… she went out of her way to make sure I was okay. It turned into I'm attracted to this girl.

FAQ

Why has George Knight quit Love Island? George left on 4 June 2026 after his parents contacted Love Island producers with urgent news about a family member's health scare. He said there was "no second guessing" his decision to return home. Which series of Love Island is George Knight on? George appeared on Love Island UK Season 13, the 2026 series airing on ITV2 and ITVX. Which football team does George Knight play for? George played as a defensive midfielder for Dorking Wanderers FC after joining in January 2026. The club later confirmed his departure in summer 2026. How old is George Knight from Love Island? George Knight is 28 years old, born on 14 December 1997 in Winchester, Hampshire. Was George Knight kicked out of Love Island? ITV stated George left for "private reasons." Later reports alleged he received a formal warning over offensive language, while LADbible reported that he was banned from appearing on Love Island spin-offs. ITV has not publicly confirmed those specific claims. Does George Knight have Instagram? Yes, he is on Instagram as @georgewknight, where he currently has 46,000 followers. Who did George Knight couple up with on Love Island? George was paired with Mica in a recoupling but developed a stronger connection with Robyn Langton before his exit. What did George Knight do before Love Island? George is a professional footballer. He previously played for Swindon Town's academy, Aldershot, Reading FC, Bracknell Town, and studied in the USA on a football scholarship at Lander University.

We shared details about Scott van-der-Sluis, the British reality TV star who has made a significant impact on the Love Island franchise, transitioning from soccer to television. His journey from a professional goalkeeper to a standout contestant illustrates the dynamic nature of reality TV and the evolving paths of its participants.

Scott's remarkable transition is further emphasized by his successful crossover to Love Island USA, where he navigated the challenges of finding love within the show's competitive environment. Despite the pressures, he formed a lasting connection with fellow contestant Leanne Amaning, highlighting the personal growth and unexpected relationships that reality television can foster.

Source: Legit.ng