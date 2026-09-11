Peter Obi condemned the killing of social media commentator Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, who was murdered in his home in Kano

The NDC presidential candidate called on the Kano State Government and security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the killing

Obi stressed that every Nigerian has a constitutional right to freedom of expression and that right must be protected for all

Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the New Democratic Coalition (NDC), has spoken out following the murder of Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, a social media commentator who was killed inside his home in Kano.

In a statement released on his official platforms, Obi said he was "deeply saddened" by the death and described the incident as one that no disagreement or neighbourhood dispute could ever justify.

Peter Obi Reacts as Top Social Media Commentator Killed

Source: Twitter

"No disagreement, criticism, or neighbourhood dispute can ever justify the taking of a human life. Those who speak up, express their opinions, or hold different views must not be made to live in fear," Obi said.

Obi Calls for Justice

The former Anambra State governor called on the Kano State Government and relevant security agencies to carry out what he described as a "thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation" into the killing and to ensure that all those responsible are held to account.

He also referenced the constitutional backing for free speech in Nigeria, saying the country's constitution guarantees every citizen the fundamental right to freedom of expression, adding that the right must be protected regardless of differences in opinion or belief.

Obi extended his condolences to Dan Shagamu's family, friends, colleagues, and followers.

"My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, colleagues, and followers. May Almighty God grant him eternal rest and give his loved ones the strength and comfort to bear this painful loss," he wrote.

Peter Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng