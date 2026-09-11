President Bola Tinubu unveiled Aminu Bello Masari, a former governor of Katsina state, as deputy director general parliamentarian mobilisation, in the APC's 2027 presidential campaign council

The 223-member campaign council was officially confirmed on Saturday, August 22, as the APC intensified early 2027 election preparations

Apart from being a former governor, Masari, 76, is also a one-time speaker of the House of Representatives

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named Aminu Masari, former governor of Katsina state, as deputy director general (DG) parliamentarian mobilisation, within the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential campaign council.

Amid the Tinubu administration’s pursuit of its 'Renewed Hope' agenda, the appointment was officially confirmed on Saturday, August 22, 2026, as Nigeria’s ruling party moves into a more structured phase of preparations for the 2027 general elections. TVC News noted this development.

President Bola Tinubu names Aminu Masari as deputy DG for parliamentarian mobilisation of the APC 2027 presidential campaign council. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to Premium Times, the campaign council, which has 223 members, is designed to serve as the central coordinating body for President Tinubu's re-election effort.

Its remit covers political mobilisation, administration, stakeholder engagement, and the organisation of campaign activities across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Aminu Masari's mobilisation brief

As the deputy DG for parliamentarian mobilisation, Masari would assist in coordinating the marshalling structure and could be assigned specific regions, groups of lawmakers or convening activities.

The parliamentarian mobilisation is a campaign role, with the central objective of getting legislators to support the APC presidential candidate and use their political networks to mobilise voters for the president.

Political parties intensify mobilisation and strategic preparations as the Nigerian electorate look forward to the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

2027 election campaign gathers momentum

The formation of the campaign council signals that the APC regards early preparation as critical to retaining the presidency in 2027. Political parties and potential aspirants across the country have already begun to sharpen their strategies, and the APC's move to formalise its campaign structure puts it among the first to do so at this scale.

Attention within political circles is now turning to the programmes and strategies the council will adopt, as well as how it plans to deploy the party's national and state structures in support of the president's re-election bid.

Read more on Tinubu's presidency

Tinubu gives Omole appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Ade Omole as deputy director, diaspora mobilisation I, of the APC presidential campaign council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng