The University of Abuja has given a lady admission for her undergraduate studies after she wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination five times

Celebrating her university admission and first matriculation on social media, the UNIABUJA freshwoman revealed that she also wrote the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exam twice

Social media users joined the lady in rejoicing over her matriculation, with some using her situation as a point of contact and prayers

A Nigerian lady has celebrated her matriculation into the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

The excited student took to TikTok to celebrate her academic milestone by sharing a video from her matriculation ceremony.

A lady finally gains admission into the University of Abuja. Photo Credit: @frankhannah12

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok video, the freshwoman could be seen in her academic gown and in the midst of other students who are also matriculating.

According to the lady, it is her first matriculation after writing WAEC exam twice and taking JAMB exam five times.

"WAEC 2.

"JAMB 5.

"Matriculation 1.

"Type congratulations," words overlaid on her video read.

The lady's TikTok video went viral, with many netizens sending her congratulatory messages. Her video had amassed over 24k views on the social media platform.

A lady matriculates into the University of Abuja after many attempts at getting admission. Photo Credit: @frankhannah12

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

UNIABUJA freshwoman celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNIABUJA freshwoman's post below:

102j🍂o🍂y🍂c 🍂y🍂 said:

"Congratulations, dear but I will write once and gain admission this year in Jesus name, amen."

༺♡Nanya♡༻✝️👑✨ said:

"Omo 🥹 Congrats since yesterday, na so so UniAbuja matric I dey see 🥰 Check out mine."

nobody ex girlfriend 🥰🥰🥰 said:

"Congrats 🎉 my love, I tap from ur blessing in Jesus name amen."

Iamtimmy said:

"Omo, congratulations 🥳 a million times 🥰🥰🥰thanks 😊 for not giving up 🥹🥹🥹. I am proud 🥹 of you pretty."

realoma🥰❤️ said:

"Congratulations, but i will write my JAMB once and get admission amen."

favour fx759 said:

"God, please dis is not my portion, amen 🙏dis is my second and last amen."

PRETTY DAMSEL 😘😘😘 said:

"Congratulations to you my love 😘, I am going to take my JAMB examination once and for all."

adeola 💞💞 said:

"Congratulations, we start with Bismillah and we will finish with alhamdulia."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Abuja graduate had emerged as the best graduating student in his faculty.

UNIABUJA graduate breaks family record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) graduate had bagged a law degree after five years and shattered a record in his extended family.

Celebrating his graduation in a Facebook post on April 17, the fresh law graduate, who moved to Abuja at 16, revealed that he never fancied becoming a lawyer, but accepted his admission to study law five years ago with a leap of faith.

In a Facebook post, he disclosed that he finished with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), which is a second-class upper division honours. Reflecting on his academic journey, he stated that the rigorous academic work at UNIABUJA stretched him and tested him in many ways he would never forget.

Source: Legit.ng