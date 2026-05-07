Shakira and Burna Boy ignited frenzy online after the Colombian singer teased a hot song they worked on

Reports revealed that the music stars worked on the FIFA World Cup 2026 new anthem “Dai Dai”

The Colombian star shared a video performance of the song, where she danced with a troupe of dancers

On Thursday, May 7, 2026, global superstar Shakira set the stage for the FIFA World Cup 2026 by teasing her new anthem, “Dai Dai.”

The Colombian singer shared a clip filmed inside Brazil’s iconic Maracanã Stadium, where she performed with a troupe of dancers.

Shakira teases explosive FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem with Burna Boy. Credit: @shakira, @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

The video ends dramatically with fireworks bursting over the stadium as the camera zooms out to reveal the words

“We Are Ready” emblazoned across the roof, a nod to the global anticipation, though not to be confused with Archie Eversole’s sports anthem “We Ready.”

Shakira revealed in her caption that the full track will drop on May 14 and will feature Nigerian Afrofusion star Burna Boy. Burna Boy, who released his album No Sign of Weakness last year, has remained a polarising figure in music headlines, from his fiery reaction to a fan at his Red Rocks show to his contribution to the soundtrack of the “F1” movie.

Fans are already drawing comparisons to Shakira’s legendary “Waka Waka”, the official anthem of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which became one of the most beloved tournament songs of all time.

Since then, Shakira has continued to dominate the global stage, from co-headlining the Super Bowl 54 halftime show with Jennifer Lopez to starring as Gazelle in Disney’s Zootopia and releasing fresh hits like “Eurosummer (Girls Trip)” with Zara Larsson.

FIFA is also preparing a full promotional album for this summer’s tournament, with the lead single “Lighter”, a collaboration between Jelly Roll, Carín León, and Cirkut, already uniting the host nations of the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Meanwhile, fan-made anthems such as France’s “Imbattables” and Brazil’s uptempo tracks are gaining traction online as excitement builds toward the June 11 kickoff.

With less than a week to go, anticipation is soaring. Shakira’s “Dai Dai” promises to blend Latin pop with Afrobeats flair, potentially delivering another unforgettable anthem for the world’s biggest sporting stage.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Shakira and Burna Boy's collab

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mimikalinda said:

"Someone please check that Shakira didn’t have another Waka Waka “inspiration” moment 🤦🏾‍♀️."

pita_kwa said:

"Davido performed in the world cup then followed by ODG while fatherless children keep saying FIFA can't afford their fave,no be juju be that?😂😂😂😂."

kinggozzie said:

"Oluwa Burna The Biggest!!! 👏🏾"

pricey43214 said:

"You can't find Wizkid in this settings."

daris.sirad said:

"Who's those noise makers (fc) that saying they cancel my Gee @burnaboygram 🙌🔥 OUTSIDERS 🙌."

Burna Boy lands major FIFA World Cup 2026 collaboration with Shakira. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy taunts DJ Tunez after club clash

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Tunez after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy.

In the clip, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng