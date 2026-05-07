Peller sparked reactions after he announced during a livestream that he and Jarvis would soon welcome a baby together

Jarvis dismissed the pregnancy claim and stated that Peller was “not organised” enough to become a father

Fans reacted massively online after Jarvis jokingly told Peller to take back the Mercedes-Benz he gifted her

Popular Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis have stirred reactions online following a playful exchange about relationships and pregnancy during a livestream session.

In the viral video, Peller excitedly declared that he and Jarvis would soon welcome a baby together.

Jarvis speaks about having a child for her streamer boyfriend Peller. Photo credit: Jarvis, Peller

Source: Instagram

However, Jarvis immediately dismissed the statement, insisting that there was no pregnancy and jokingly explaining why she could not have a child with him at the moment.

According to her, Peller was “not organised” enough for such responsibility.

“My baby with Jarvis is coming soon,” Peller said during the livestream.

Reacting quickly, Jarvis replied:

“There is no baby coming soon, not for this kind of human being. You are not organised.”

Peller then reminded her that he had gifted her a Mercedes-Benz, seemingly using it to defend himself.

“Upon I gifted you Benz?” he asked.

However, Jarvis jokingly fired back, saying he could take the car back since it was still parked at his house.

“You can carry it back. It’s literally parked in your house,” she responded.

The playful exchange between the two creators quickly spread across social media platforms, where fans shared mixed reactions.

Reactions as Jarvis comments about pregnancy

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the video:

Budex_042 said:

"He will think is a joke."

ADA said:

"I’m a fan of Peller but he talks too much."

Waskid30bg said:

"She said her mind but it sounds like a joke to him. 😅"

Watch the video below:

Peller reacts to Daddy Freeze action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of what Peller did to Daddy Freeze for holding Jarvis by the waist surfaced online and got fans talking.

Source: Legit.ng