Bayo Ojulari, the newly appointed head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), whose leadership marks a pivotal shift in the organisation’s direction, once faced profound challenges in his early career.

In a 2017 interview with PUNCH, he recounted the harrowing experience of losing a contracted staff member who drowned during demobilisation after an eight-week survey in Rivers State.

The tragic incident deeply affected him, highlighting the importance of prioritising safety in oil exploration and production.

He also shared how extended offshore assignments early in his career tested his resilience and shaped his leadership approach.

In his words:

“In the early days of my career, I worked for a service company as a commissioning engineer, and on one occasion I had to stay for six weeks offshore on my first trip. While I enjoyed the learning experience as a young engineer, it was a very difficult experience working in a remote location with limited options to dash home to be with family and friends. The other one that readily comes to mind was when a very experienced staff of a contractor working for me got drowned during demobilisation after completing an eight-week survey work in the swamp in Rivers State. It was difficult supporting the crew to visit his wife and children, and a stark reminder of why safety is number one priority for oil exploration and production operations.”

Tinubu sacks NNPC board for operational reforms

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to sack the NNPC board, including Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari and board chairman Pius Akinyelure, came into effect on April 2, 2025.

According to presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the restructuring aimed to enhance operational efficiency, restore investor confidence, and align NNPC Limited with global best practices.

Tinubu invoked his powers under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to reconstitute the board with new leadership committed to driving reforms.

Focus on efficiency and safety

The president’s restructuring underscores a commitment to improving NNPC’s productivity while addressing key issues such as safety and operational standards.

The new head’s reflections on past career challenges signal an emphasis on leadership that prioritises the wellbeing of staff and operational excellence.

