Wofai Fada expressed deep love and gratitude for her husband Taiwo Cole in a heartfelt Instagram caption celebrating his birthday

The post showcased a series of photos highlighting their joyful moments together, capturing their strong marital bond

Fans and followers across Nigeria flooded the comment section with warm birthday greetings, amplifying the couple’s special day

On Tuesday, April 2, 2025, Nigerian comedian and actress Wofai Fada turned her Instagram page into a love-filled stage to celebrate her husband Taiwo Cole’s birthday with a moving post.

The post, shared on her verified account, was a beautiful mix of words and pictures that told a story of devotion.

Wofai’s caption was straight from the heart. She posted a carousel of photos showing herself and her husband in happy moments—some laughing together, others just soaking in each other’s company.

Wofai and Taiwo’s marriage has been a fan favourite since they said “I do” in a ceremony that lit up social media. This birthday post was another reminder of why people loved them—Wofai’s knack for sharing their story kept fans invested.

It wasn’t just a post; it was a glimpse into a partnership that weathered life’s ups and downs.

Her caption read:

"Happiest Birthday to my man @taiwo.cole.7 🥰 l’m hoping you know how very loved you are, not only by me, but by your family, friends, and everyone who’s lucky enough to have you in their life. There’s no one I’d rather have by my side as we go through the highs and lows of life together. May God continue to bless you with good luck, happiness, good health and successes in every walk of life. You deserve to have all the good things in the world. I’m so grateful the universe brought us together. Cheers to more life /years together forever 💋🥂🥂"

See the post here:

Reactions to Wofai's heartfelt message to Taiwo Cole

@jodiegreat said:

"You're living my dreams 😍 Happy Birthday to Hubby. 🙏🏽"

@_fehin.silva replied:

"Happy birthday to Mr. Cole of Victoria Island!!! I pray good health and continued prosperity over your home ijn."in

@dressmaker_talia commented

"Happy birthday to your hubby for lifey. God bless him 🙏🏾"

@chinonsoarubayi replied:

"Happy birthday you two. More reasons to celebrate 🍾"

@ediyechaos1 noted:

"Happy birthday 🎂 many more years together 💍"

@nalediboltina said:

"Happy birthday my in law, may God bless you with many more"

@ericajoan18 replied:

"Happy birthday taiwo Cole of victoria island God bless you"

@_adesewa06 replied:

"Happy birthday to you sir 🙌thanks for making her happy always ❤️Jah bless you 👏"

@dez_dmarshall said:

"Happy Birthday to your King! The BEST envelope his life always! 🥂 to a remarkable season for him and your family 🥁🫶🏿🎂 😇🙏🏿"

Wofai dancing with her mother-in-law in Lagos

In an earlier report on Legit.ng, Wofai Fada’s in-laws released a disclaimer stating they did not accept her marriage.

However, a new video has surfaced showing her mother-in-law, Mrs. Cole, happily dancing with the skit maker during the traditional wedding.

The clip captured joyful moments as they danced while Wofai’s mother was also being sprayed with cash.

Source: Legit.ng