A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after seeing her former boyfriend with her lash technician, Favour, at an airport

In the video, she lamented that the man began travelling with her lash tech just three weeks after they broke up

The heartbroken lady also posted her WhatsApp conversation with her ex after they bumped into each other at the airport

A Nigerian lady took to social media to express her shock after encountering her former boyfriend at an airport with another lady, who happened to be her lash technician.

The heartbroken lady revealed that the unexpected meeting occurred just three weeks after her breakup with the man.

Lady accuses lash technician of 'stealing' boyfriend

She claimed that her ex-boyfriend had begun travelling with her lash technician, Favour, whom he had met through her.

The lady's video post shared via her handle @prettym7692 on TikTok, revealed her pain as she recounted the incident.

She lamented:

"How do I explain that I meet my boyfriend of four years at the airport and just three weeks after our breakup, travelling with our lash tech whom he knew through me. My hands were literally shaking. So I wasn't the problem all along. Bro met this girl just 2 months in and they are traveling together? Someone should wake me up. For 4 years I never for once traveled with this man."

In a subsequent WhatsApp conversation, the lady's ex-boyfriend chastised her for not greeting him at the airport, calling her "disrespectful" and attributing her behaviour to "insecurities".

He went on to say that he still thought about her and believed they could work things out, citing the importance of forgiveness in relationships.

In his words:

"Why didn't you say hi to me at the airport when you clearly saw me. You see how disrespectful you are. I will always say this. You and your insecurities. Was it because I was with Favour? Moreover where were you even travelling to? You have grown wings o.

"I'm the man here and there isn't any relationship out there that is progressing without the woman forgiving the man for cheating. What matters is that I still think of you and we can always sought things out. If you ever want to hear me out, you know where to find me."

Reactions as lady shares experience with ex-boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Som som said:

"U guys should stop going after the vendors or whatever, if this man loved her he wouldn’t have left her for her lash tech, a man that wants to be kept will be kept."

@ΔDΔΜ⟆ ΗѲᏓΜΞ said:

"My advice as a guy. Ladies fear your friends that are Wig vendors, men thrift vendors, Lash tech, food & cake vendors."

@Blizzy said:

"For good 4years he never traveled with you but traveled with someone he met just 2months ago? You were not the problem girl, neither the lash tech. Your boyfriend never loved nor valued you."

@Princess Evy commented:

"No too reason am e fit be the lash tech Dey sponsor the trip talking from experience ooo."

@ℰℓ𝕝α said:

"How do I explain that this is the second time my sister is collecting a man from me."

@Arginius reacted:

"I saw my relationship that scattered in 2019 till now I’m still traumatized I don’t know how to heal from it cos I couldn’t blv what that guy did to me after 6yrs of being with him."

@Kyla_Abraham added:

"There nothing as hurtful as you seeing a man do something for another girl willingly and you had to fight him or beg him to do it for you, I stand on business when I say everyone knows what they are doing and if a man loves and rates you enough he would do it without you asking, how he treats you is how he feels about you."

@gege_296 added:

"U see all this lash tech nail tech don’t allow ur bf pick u up from there!! Don’t go spilling ur relationship stuff with them!! Do ur nails and leave!!"

