2027 Election: Makinde Speaks on Alleged Arrangement Involving Himself, Atiku and Obi to Sack Tinubu
- Oyo governor Seyi Makinde disclosed plans for a political arrangement between himself, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 elections
- Makinde, who is the APM presidential candidate, made the disclosure in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo
- The governor clarified that the proposed arrangement would not follow the same model as the 2015 opposition coalition that brought Tinubu and the APC to power
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo State - Oyo State governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, has revealed plans for a political arrangement involving himself, Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), aimed at preventing President Bola Tinubu from securing a second term in 2027.
Legit.ng reports that Makinde made the remarks during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, which aired on Wednesday, November 25. He outlined his thoughts on how opposition figures could work together to mount a credible challenge against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.
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Makinde rules out formal party merger
The governor was clear that what he envisioned would not be a formal coalition of political parties. He drew a distinction between the proposed arrangement and the 2015 opposition merger, in which Tinubu played a central role in bringing together different parties to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) and unseat the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Makinde indicated that the planned understanding between himself, Atiku, and Obi would take a different form, though he did not elaborate on the specific structure it would adopt.
His words:
"We need to look at something outside of President Bola Tinubu's playbook. And when I say to people, we will win this election, they say, 'show us the path'. Okay, I have revealed one. We will get there. We just need Nigerians to stay connected to the process."
Asked if he is totally certain that a coalition against Tinubu will emerge ahead of the 2027 elections, Makinde replied:
"I am 100 per cent certain that an arrangement will emerge that will eventually defeat this government. Believe me."
Makinde, Atiku, Obi weigh 2027 election alliance
The Oyo governor's comments reflect the broader political conversations taking place across Nigeria as key opposition figures assess their options before the 2027 election cycle. Discussions around possible alliances and working arrangements among opposition candidates have been gaining momentum, with several political figures openly exploring ways to consolidate their support bases.
Makinde's comments place him at the centre of those conversations, as one of three named opposition presidential candidates said to be considering a coordinated approach to challenging President Tinubu's re-election bid.
Watch Makinde's video below via the X post:
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Makinde gives Tinubu 30% chance
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APM's Makinde said President Tinubu has only a 30% chance of winning the 2027 presidential election, citing widespread economic hardship and purported growing public discontent with the ruling APC.
Makinde challenged the APC's standing with ordinary Nigerians and accused some members of the ruling party of planning to rely on federal institutions rather than earn votes at the polls.
The governor argued that poor governance had eroded whatever goodwill the APC once held across the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.