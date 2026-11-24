Prophet Ekong Ituen, founder of the Christ Deliverance Ministries, issued a public warning to Peter Gregory Obi

The cleric claimed the founding fathers of APGA were not at peace with the former Anambra governor over his political movements

Ituen also made a claim about Obi's current party, the NDC, and its confidence in his 2027 presidential prospects

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Ekong Ituen, founder of the Christ Deliverance Ministries, has urged Peter Obi to return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), saying failure to do so could cost him his political future.

Legit.ng reports that Ituen made the call in a statement on Thursday, November 19, 2026, saying that Obi's repeated movement across different parties was putting his long-term relevance as a political figure at serious risk.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, hopes to become Nigeria's president. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Prophet's spiritual warning to Obi

The cleric argued that Obi needed to go back to APGA not just for political reasons, but for what he called apology, appeasement and spiritual cleansing. He claimed the spirits of the party's founding fathers remained unsettled with the former Anambra State governor.

"You are playing with your political future. With my spiritual observation, you need to go back to your political root, which is APGA, for apology, appeasement and spiritual cleansing because the spirit of the founding fathers are not at peace with you," Ituen said.

Obi, who served as Anambra State governor on the APGA platform, later left the party and ran as the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections. He resigned from Labour Party (LP) on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

NDC not confident, cleric claims

Ituen went further to cast doubt on Obi's current political home, saying the NDC did not genuinely believe he could win the 2027 presidential election.

"Your current political platform, NDC, knows you are not winning the 2027 presidential election; they are only whiling away time with you," the cleric added.

Ituen offered no evidence to back either his claims about the NDC's internal position or the spiritual concerns he attributed to APGA's founding fathers.

Read Prophet Ituen's full prophecy ahead of the 2027 elections in his Facebook post below:

Read more on Peter Obi

Lawal: Obi'll win 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the NDC, Babachir Lawal, reiterated that Obi would clearly emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the 2023 presidential poll would not be repeated.

Speaking during a television interview, Lawal predicted that Obi would emerge victorious, expressing the belief that the political dynamics of the next election would be different from those of 2023.

He also questioned the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, arguing that there should have been a runoff as Obi got the highest number of votes, a development, he believed, would have changed the political calculations surrounding the contest.

Source: Legit.ng