President Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed that the Presidential Villa in Abuja experiences the same power and water failures affecting ordinary Nigerians

Tinubu made the revelation at a family prayer session in Lagos, a day after attending an APC rally in Ibadan, Oyo State

The Nigerian leader addressed supporters about the 2027 elections, calling Lagos a priority and ordering party reconciliation across factions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has admitted that the Presidential Villa in Abuja is not spared from Nigeria's chronic infrastructure failures, disclosing that the water supply cut out on him mid-shave during the week.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu made the disclosure on Sunday, November 22, at a private prayer session organised by members of his family in Lagos. The gathering came a day after he attended an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State. Several governors were present at the prayer meeting, including those from Lagos, Kwara, Imo, Gombe and Kaduna states.

President Bola Tinubu recounts how a water supply interruption at the Presidential Villa disrupted his shaving routine amid Nigeria's infrastructure challenges. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Recounting the experience, the president said:

"On the Wednesday of last week, I was shaving, and the water went off. And the villa, you won't know punishment there too. The water went off. So we will correct all this. No light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria."

Tinubu turns focus to 2027 election

Beyond the infrastructure admission, Tinubu used the occasion to mobilise supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections. He singled out Lagos as a critical battleground, expressing frustration that a state with roughly seven million registered voters had produced only 100,000 to 200,000 votes in past cycles.

"That's failure. Even if you win, I say a win is a win. No. You have to generate the maximum," he told those gathered. He urged supporters to help neighbours obtain Permanent Voter Cards and to convert personal grievances into electoral action rather than internal division.

He also issued a direct order to one of his associates in attendance, described as his "confidant and bulldozer", to return home and work towards reconciliation within the party before travelling to other states to do the same.

"Go back home and reconcile with everybody. That is the order of the president," Tinubu said, adding: "When you finish that, you move to Jigawa, you move to other places and reconcile them. Beg them."

Tinubu urges youths to forgive, mobilise

Drawing on his own political journey, President Tinubu told those present that he had shelved deep personal anger during the 2023 campaign in pursuit of a larger goal.

"I had my own anger in 2021–22. When he called me, I said, okay, you are co-chairman of the campaign. I had my own anger, full of hot feelings, but I let go," he said.

He framed the ability to forgive as both a spiritual and a practical necessity, adding:

"If you cannot give it, why are you asking Allah to give you forgiveness? What you want from him, you must be able to give to humanity."

Addressing younger attendees directly, the president described the 2027 contest as theirs to determine.

"The challenge is yours now. It's in your hands to knock on doors, get all the PVC out, and do what is right," he said.

Watch Tinubu speaking about his experience via the X post below:

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Makinde talks down Tinubu's chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde said President Tinubu has only a 30 per cent chance of winning the 2027 presidential election, citing widespread economic hardship and purported growing public discontent with the APC.

Makinde, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), challenged the APC's standing with ordinary Nigerians and accused some members of the ruling party of planning to rely on federal institutions rather than earn votes at the polls.

Source: Legit.ng