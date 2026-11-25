Saudi Arabia updated its Public Decency regulations to include fines for taking photos or videos of people without their consent

Foreign visitors who repeat the offence within a year face a doubled penalty of 2,000 SAR, roughly ₦723,868 in Nigerian naira

The photography rule is one of 19 public conduct offences listed by Saudi authorities, covering everything from loud music to littering

Saudi Arabia has put foreign visitors on notice that taking photographs or videos of people without their consent is a fineable offence under the country's Public Decency regulations, with penalties beginning at 1,000 SAR, equivalent to approximately ₦361,934.

The regulation, published by Saudi authorities in an official violations document, spells out that capturing footage of individuals, traffic accidents, crimes, or other incidents without permission falls squarely within its scope.

Saudi Arabia mentions fines for foreigners who film people without permission. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the financial penalty, any photographs or videos taken in violation of the rule must also be deleted.

Fines for unsolicited filming in Saudi Arabia

Visitors who commit the same offence a second time within a 12-month period will see their fine double to 2,000 SAR, roughly ₦723,868. The escalating penalty structure signals that authorities intend the regulation to function as a genuine deterrent rather than a one-off warning.

The photography rule sits within a broader 19-point code of public conduct that applies to both foreign visitors and residents. Other offences on the list include playing loud music during prayer times, which carries a 1,000 SAR fine, as well as littering or spitting in public spaces, penalised at 500 SAR.

Visitors dressed in clothing deemed inappropriate can face fines ranging from 100 to 500 SAR depending on the severity of the breach.

What visitors to Saudi Arabia should know

For Nigerians travelling to Saudi Arabia, whether for tourism, the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, or business, the regulation is a practical reminder that the country's social norms carry legal weight. Pulling out a phone to film a stranger, document a road incident, or capture a public scene without first seeking consent could result in an immediate financial penalty and the loss of the footage.

Saudi Arabia has been actively growing its tourism sector in recent years, welcoming millions of international visitors annually. The Public Decency regulations appear designed to ensure that the influx of tourists does not come at the cost of residents' privacy and local cultural standards.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng