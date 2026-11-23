Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde made the claim during a televised interview that aired on Sunday, November 22

Makinde, who is running for president on the APM platform, questioned how much support the APC truly commands among Nigerians

The governor linked the ruling party's alleged decline in popularity to hunger, insecurity, and the rising cost of living

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said President Bola Tinubu has only a 30 per cent chance of winning the 2027 presidential election, citing widespread economic hardship and purported growing public discontent with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Makinde made the assertion during an interview on The Rooftop, which aired on Sunday, November 22. The governor, who is himself running for president in 2027 under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), challenged the APC's standing with ordinary Nigerians and accused some members of the ruling party of planning to rely on federal institutions rather than earn votes at the polls.

APM's Seyi Makinde questions President Bola Tinubu’s chances of re-election in 2027, putting his winning probability at 30 per cent. Photo credit: @NigAffairs

Source: UGC

Makinde said:

"There is no chance at all. His winning probability is maybe 30 per cent. Even the APC people, if you listen to them, the whispers from them, they believe that they will use the institution of government. They are not even talking about the people."

APC has lost touch with Nigerians, Makinde claims

The governor argued that poor governance had eroded whatever goodwill the APC once held across the country. He pointed to food insecurity, the surge in the cost of living, and ongoing security challenges as the primary reasons Nigerians had turned against the ruling party.

"The people are not with them. You can do your own polling, do your own assessment, go to the communities; they are not with them, because there is a lot of hunger, there is a lot of insecurity in the land. The cost of living is out through the roof. And they have been so arrogant, talking down on Nigerians," he added.

Furthermore, Makinde accused the APC of showing contempt towards citizens, saying the party's leadership had consistently dismissed the concerns of Nigerians rather than addressing them.

Makinde's figures personal, not poll-based

It is worth noting that the 30 per cent figure Makinde cited reflects his own assessment of President Tinubu's electoral prospects and was not drawn from any published opinion poll or independent survey.

President Tinubu is widely expected to seek re-election in 2027 on the APC platform, while opposition parties across the country are actively building their campaigns ahead of the contest. Makinde's APM candidacy places him among the growing field of challengers positioning themselves against the incumbent.

Watch Governor Makinde's video via the X post below:

Read more on 2027 election

Atiku told to quit 2027 election race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the North East Unity Forum (NUF) called on the African Democratic Congress' Atiku Abubakar to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and retire from politics, saying Nigeria needs a younger generation of leaders to steer the country forward.

The Forum made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bukar Mustapha, in which it argued that Atiku, who is approaching 80, no longer has the physical energy, fresh ideas or moral credibility to meet the demands of modern leadership.

Source: Legit.ng