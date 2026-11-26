Nollywood actor Muonago Collins appealed to Nigerians to support veteran actor Ofili Ugbo, who has been battling health challenges

Collins made the appeal on Instagram while reacting to the death of Pete Edochie, who passed away at age 79

Collins shared bank details for Nigerians willing to contribute to Ugbo's hospital treatment

The death of Pete Edochie has prompted Nollywood actor Muonago Collins to draw attention to a living legend in urgent need of support.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Collins appealed to Nigerians to channel some of the grief and goodwill surrounding Pete Edochie's death towards veteran actor Ofili Ugbo, who has reportedly been receiving hospital treatment for some time.

Veteran Nollywood actor Ofili Ugbo battles health challenges as Muonago Collins seeks help for his treatment. Photo: mr_nche/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Collins said information available to him suggested that financial support for Ugbo's recovery had not been coming in as needed, making an already difficult situation harder to bear.

"AS WE MOURN THE DEAD, WHO IS HELPING THE LIVING?" Collins wrote in his post, adding: "This is our uncle, a Nollywood legend who has reportedly been battling health challenges for months and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital."

Collins calls out culture of posthumous celebration in Nollywood

The actor directed pointed words at a pattern he described as all too familiar in the entertainment industry: celebrating legends only after they are gone.

Muonago Collins noted that social media tends to flood with tributes and "RIP" messages when a Nollywood figure passes, while those still alive and struggling receive far less attention.

"We celebrate our legends when they are gone, write emotional tributes and flood social media with RIP messages. But what about those who are still alive, struggling and hoping for a helping hand?" he wrote.

Nollywood star Muonago Collins raises concerns over the welfare of veteran actors following Pete Edochie's death. Photo: mr_nche

Source: Instagram

He also pushed back against the idea that prayer alone is sufficient, arguing that practical help is sometimes what matters most.

"Prayer is powerful, but sometimes, what a person needs is not just another prayer but someone willing to pay a bill, provide support or make a sacrifice," Collins stated.

To back up his words with action, Collins included bank account details in the post for anyone willing to contribute financially to Ofili Ugbo's medical care.

He closed his appeal with a direct plea:

"PLEASE, LET US NOT WAIT UNTIL HE IS GONE BEFORE WE REALISE HOW MUCH HE MEANS TO US. Let's support our legends while they are still alive to feel the love."

Pete Edochie, widely regarded as one of Nollywood's greatest actors, died at the age of 79.

Read Muonago Collins message and find the account details he shared in the Instagram post below:

Pete Edochie reflects on death before passing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Pete Edochie paid tribute to his late colleague Olu Jacobs in a September 2026 video, praising his courage while battling illness and reflecting on the inevitability of death.

He said there was nothing anyone could do when God decided a person's time on earth was over, adding that he hoped to reunite with Jacobs after death.

The video has resurfaced following Edochie's death at 79 on Wednesday, November 25, exactly 70 days after Jacobs died at 84.

Source: Legit.ng