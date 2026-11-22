Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo publicly called on Nigerians to support Peter Gregory Obi in the 2027 elections

The fiery cleric urged voters to judge candidates on competence, character and policy rather than tribal or religious lines

Dachomo warned Nigerians against selling their votes for food or cash, saying their ballots could shape future generations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Jos, Plateau State - Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo has called on Nigerians to cast their votes for Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential flagbearer in the 2027 elections, saying the country cannot afford to repeat past electoral mistakes.

Legit.ng reports that besides Obi, President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are also among contenders considered strong in the 2027 presidential race.

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo openly endorses Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election, urging Nigerians to vote wisely and reject electoral inducements. Photo credit: @ezekieldachomo0

Source: Twitter

The cleric made his appeal concerning Obi on Sunday, November 22, 2026, through a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page. He urged voters to base their choices on competence, character and credible policy positions rather than party loyalty, ethnicity or religion.

Dachomo urged Nigerians to examine the records and commitments of candidates seeking office.

The Christian leader also asked voters to consider who had credible plans to tackle insecurity, grow the economy, create opportunities for young people and protect citizens' rights.

Dachomo backs Peter Obi

His post ended with a direct endorsement of Obi, who ran for president under the Labour Party in 2023.

"Nigeria, we must get it right this time. Vote for Peter Obi," Dachomo wrote.

Furthermore, the cleric turned his attention to vote-buying, warning Nigerians not to exchange their ballots for food or money.

"Do not sell your future for a bag of rice or a few thousand naira. Your vote is your voice, and it carries the power to shape the future of generations," he said.

He closed his message with a call for prayer and careful thought ahead of the election.

"Let us pray, think carefully and vote wisely. Nigeria deserves leadership that serves the people. May God heal our nation. Amen," Dachomo added.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, hopes to become Nigeria's president. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

2027 election race begins to take shape

Dachomo's comments come as political conversations around the 2027 presidential contest continue to build.

Obi, a former member of the LP and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was ratified as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general election earlier in 2026.

Read Rev. Dachomo's full post on Peter Obi below via the X post below:

Read more on Peter Obi

Lawal: Obi'll win 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the NDC, Babachir Lawal, reiterated that Obi would clearly emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the 2023 presidential poll would not be repeated.

Speaking during a television interview, Lawal predicted that Obi would emerge victorious, expressing the belief that the political dynamics of the next election would be different from those of 2023.

He also questioned the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, arguing that there should have been a runoff as Obi got the highest number of votes, a development, he believed, would have changed the political calculations surrounding the contest.

Source: Legit.ng