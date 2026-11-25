FarmerMoni offers eligible Nigerian smallholder farmers access to N300,000 interest-free loans through the Federal Government’s GEEP programme

Five states—Lagos, Abia, Niger, Kwara and Plateau—have started farmer registration, enumeration or verification exercises

Farmers should contact local GEEP desk officers for official guidance; enumeration does not guarantee loan approval or disbursement

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Thousands of smallholder farmers across Nigeria could benefit from the Federal Government’s FarmerMoni programme as more states intensify registration, enumeration and verification exercises for the N300,000 interest-free loan initiative.

The intervention, implemented under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), is designed to improve access to affordable financing, boost agricultural productivity and strengthen food security nationwide.

Full list of five Nigerian states giving N300,000 FarmerMoni to residents. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The programme offers smallholder farmers an opportunity to access funding without the burden of interest payments associated with conventional commercial loans.

State governments are working with the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) and designated local government desk officers to identify and verify prospective beneficiaries.

Recent developments indicate that at least five states have commenced activities towards implementing the programme.

Lagos mobilises officers across 20 councils

The Lagos State Government has flagged off the FarmerMoni enumeration exercise in collaboration with NSIPA through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

GEEP desk officers have been mobilised across the state's 20 local government areas to facilitate the identification and verification of eligible farmers.

Interested farmers are encouraged to contact designated desk officers within their respective local government areas for information about participation and documentation requirements.

Abia begins screening over 1,000 farmers

Abia State has commenced physical screening and verification of prospective FarmerMoni beneficiaries across its 17 local government areas.

According to reports, 1,160 farmers successfully completed an earlier online revalidation exercise, paving the way for physical enumeration.

The exercise is expected to authenticate applicants' information, document their agricultural activities and identify genuine smallholder farmers for consideration under the programme.

Niger targets 600 farmers for intervention

The Niger State Government has announced plans to select 600 farmers across its 25 local government areas for the agricultural financing initiative.

The state has also undertaken training for GEEP desk officers responsible for identifying, registering and verifying prospective beneficiaries.

The intervention will cover several agricultural activities, including crop cultivation, poultry farming, livestock production, fisheries and aquaculture.

Kwara expands enumeration across 16 councils

Kwara State has commenced enumeration exercises across its 16 local government areas as part of preparations for the FarmerMoni intervention.

The exercise is aimed at identifying genuine smallholder farmers who require financial assistance to sustain or expand their agricultural operations.

The initiative could help beneficiaries address rising production costs and improve access to essential farming inputs.

Plateau begins verification of registered farmers

The Federal Government has commenced the enumeration of registered FarmerMoni beneficiaries in Plateau State.

The development was announced during a training exercise for GEEP desk officers in Jos on November 20, 2026.

The exercise forms part of efforts to verify prospective beneficiaries ahead of subsequent implementation stages.

What prospective beneficiaries need to know

Although activities have commenced in the five states, the developments do not necessarily indicate that a nationwide public application window has opened or that loan disbursements have begun.

Farmers interested in accessing the N300,000 interest-free facility should contact designated GEEP desk officers within their local government areas for official information regarding registration, eligibility and verification.

Lagos leads Nigerian states, giving N300,000 FarmerMoni to residents. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: UGC

Prospective beneficiaries should also avoid unofficial registration platforms and individuals demanding payment in exchange for guaranteed loan approval.

Successful enumeration does not automatically guarantee access to funding, as prospective beneficiaries remain subject to verification and selection requirements.

FarmerMoni: Eligible farmers and required documents

Legit.ng earlier reported that Smallholder farmers across Nigeria seeking financial support to expand their agricultural businesses can access interest-free loans of up to ₦300,000 under the Federal Government’s FarmerMoni programme, subject to eligibility and verification requirements.

The initiative, implemented under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 3.0) by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), aims to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen food security and support rural livelihoods.

Source: Legit.ng