Malta's Identità has published the rules guiding the single permit, a temporary document that allows non-EU nationals to live and work in the country for more than six months

The permit combines an employment licence and a residence permit under a single application process, regulated by Subsidiary Legislation 217.17

The guidelines spell out clear restrictions that every holder of the Malta single permit must be aware of to remain compliant

Malta's identity and residence authority, Identità has outlined three key restrictions that apply to non-European Union nationals holding the country's single work and residence permit, drawing attention from Africans exploring opportunities abroad.

The single permit is governed by Subsidiary Legislation 217.17 and serves as a combined employment licence and residence document.

Malta outlines 3 restrictions for foreigners holding work and residence permits. Photo credit: Robert Abela.

Source: UGC

It allows third-country nationals to live and work legally in Malta for a defined period exceeding six months, with the possibility of renewal.

Applications can be submitted either from outside the Schengen Area or while the applicant is already lawfully present in Malta or another Schengen member state.

What the Malta single permit does not allow

While the permit opens the door to legal employment and residence in Malta, Identità has been clear about what it does not cover. Permit holders are bound by the following three restrictions:

1. Working for a different employer: The permit does not authorise holders to carry out paid duties assigned by any party other than the specific employer named in their application.

This means taking on additional paid work from a second employer is not permitted under this permit.

2. Performing unauthorised work: Holders cannot engage in any work that falls outside the specific employment activity stated in their application. If the permit was granted for a particular role or sector, any deviation into unrelated paid activity is considered unauthorised.

3. Working outside Malta: The permit is strictly territorial. Holders cannot be assigned duties or carry out work beyond Maltese borders, even if the assignment comes from their approved employer.

Who can apply for the Malta single permit

The permit is open to third-country nationals, a category that includes Nigerians and other Africans who do not hold EU citizenship.

Eligible applicants can begin the process from their home country, as long as they are outside the Schengen Area at the time, or they may apply while already residing legally in Malta or another Schengen state.

Malta lists minimum salary for fast-track work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta's Identità agency published the eligibility criteria for the Specialist Employee Initiative, a fast-track route to obtaining a Single Permit for non-EU workers.

The scheme requires third-country nationals to earn a specified minimum amount per year under a signed contract with a Maltese-registered company.

Source: Legit.ng