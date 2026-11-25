The House of Representatives passed a motion calling on President Tinubu to monitor Delta State's security situation amid rising political violence

A deadly attack on an NDC campaign convoy in Ughelli North killed six people and left several others injured

The Delta State Police Command has invited Omo-Agege and six others for questioning at the SCID headquarters in Asaba

The House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to closely watch the security situation in Delta State, warning that a state of emergency may be necessary if conditions continue to deteriorate.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Representative Benedict Etanabene, who highlighted a string of politically motivated attacks in the state. The House expressed concern that the worsening violence is spreading fear and threatening peaceful coexistence among communities in Delta.

NASS urges President Bola Tinubu to consider a state of emergency in Delta Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that the lawmakers also directed the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, to identify flashpoints of tension across the state and set up a special investigative team to track down both the perpetrators and those allegedly financing the violence.

NDC convoy attack kills six

The legislative push came after a deadly assault on a campaign convoy belonging to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State. Preliminary police reports put the death toll at six, with several other people sustaining injuries. Ovie Omo-Agege, a former deputy senate president and NDC's senatorial candidate for Delta Central, was reported to have escaped the attack without injury.

The violence took place during an NDC campaign in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, on Monday.

Police invite Omo-Agege and six others

The Delta State Police Command has since called in Omo-Agege and six other individuals for questioning as part of its investigation into the incident. Police spokesman Bright Edafe confirmed the invitations in a statement issued on Tuesday, saying those invited were asked to appear at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the police headquarters in Asaba on specified dates.

Omo-Agege is expected to report on Thursday at 11 a.m., while Ughelli North Local Government Chairman Jaro Egbo is to appear at 2 p.m. the same day.

The five remaining invitees are Gowon Egoide, a former chairman of Uduere Quarters; Onoriode Oneya, the incumbent youth chairman of Uduere Community; Edirin Wokode Ewhubare, described as an associate of Egoide; Erukaye Egoide, who is Egoide's nephew; and Tony Gabon Mevowovo, another associate of Egoide.

President Bola Tinubu urged to pay attention to violence in Delta Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng