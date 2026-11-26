A viral video captured the moment a traditional ruler refused Iyabo Ojo's handshake at Mummy Glee's 10th wedding anniversary celebration

The Olu of Orile Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, was among several monarchs seated at the table Ojo approached to greet

Ojo broke her silence on Instagram on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, to address the incident that set social media ablaze

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo found herself at the centre of a social media storm after a video capturing an awkward moment with a traditional ruler made the rounds online.

The incident took place on November 22 at the 10th wedding anniversary of socialite Mummy Glee and her husband, Mr Still.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo addresses handshake incident involving traditional ruler Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Iyabo Ojo was seen walking up to a table occupied by traditional rulers and reaching out to greet them.

Two of the monarchs accepted her handshake, but the Olu of Orile Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, did not. The actress then moved along to greet the next person seated beside him.

Iyabo Ojo addresses viral clip

On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Iyabo Ojo spoke out via her Instagram page, offering context and an apology for the moment that had been widely circulated and debated.

She explained that she had been comfortably seated at the event when someone approached her to say that guests at that particular table had sent their greetings.

Spotting a familiar face she recognised as HRM Oloto, whom she described as being like a brother to her, she walked over to say hello.

Iyabo Ojo issues apology following backlash over handshake incident with Olu of Orile Kemta. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Without knowing the full composition of the group, she proceeded to greet everyone at the table the same way she would any acquaintance.

"I was sitting pretty when someone came to tell me they sent their greetings from that table. When I looked towards that direction and saw HRM Oloto, I said, 'Ah, okay, that's my brother, let me go greet him.' When I got there, I just greeted all of them because I thought they were friends. I never knew the said person was a king," she wrote.

Iyabo Ojo was candid about her tendency to greet people warmly and physically, acknowledging it as a habit she is working to temper.

"Honestly, I am very sorry if I caused any offence. I meant no disrespect to his throne and culture. Henceforth, I will be very mindful. I have a bad habit of shaking and hugging people 🙈, I am trying to reduce the hugging. I guess I will also reduce the handshakes. We learn every day. I meant no disrespect. It's all love from this side ❤️"

The actress made it clear that her actions stemmed from familiarity and warmth, not any intentional slight toward the monarch's position or customs.

Read Iyabo Ojo's Instagram post below:

Iyabo Ojo's appearance at movie premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo's appearance at the premiere of Issakaba: The Return in Lagos became a talking point for all the wrong reasons, as her outfit drew sharp and divided opinions from fans online.

The actress, who is part of the cast of the highly anticipated Nollywood sequel, stepped out in a long casual suit paired with an inner black gown.

While the ensemble was clearly a bold fashion statement, it did not land the way she may have hoped.

Source: Legit.ng