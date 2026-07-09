The US Department of Homeland Security published names and photos of 374 West African nationals marked for deportation on its Worst of the Worst list

Nigeria leads all West African countries with 124 individuals named, followed by Liberia with 94 and Ghana with 32

The full list covering 16 West African countries includes Sierra Leone with 26, Cape Verde with 23, and Senegal with 19 deportees

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published an updated list of 374 West African nationals it intends to deport, releasing their names and photographs as part of its "Worst of the Worst" initiative.

Nigeria accounts for the highest number on the list, with 124 citizens named. Liberia follows with 94 individuals, while Ghana contributes 32. Sierra Leone has 26 nationals listed, Cape Verde 23, and Senegal 19.

US Department of Homeland Security publishes updated deportation list of 374 West Africans. Photo credit: DHS

Source: Getty Images

Smaller numbers were drawn from Mauritania (12), Côte d'Ivoire (14), The Gambia (14), Burkina Faso (9), Niger (8), Guinea (6), Togo (6), and Mali (5). Guinea-Bissau and Benin each have one national on the list.

16 West African countries on DHS deportation list

Across all 16 West African countries represented, the combined total stands at 374 individuals. The DHS described the individuals on the list as among the most serious cases targeted for removal from the United States.

The publication of names and photographs is part of a broader DHS strategy to publicly identify foreign nationals it considers a priority for deportation. The full list, including photographs of all 374 individuals, is available on the official DHS website at dhs.gov/wow .

Some of the published names include:

THOMAS LUMEH

SAMUEL WUO

ALVIN KORVAH

BEN BADIO

BRIAN DANJUMA

AWUDU AIDOO

MASAWUDU GARIBA

GEORGE OWUSU ANSAH

KOFFI BASSOWOU

KOMLANVI EDOH

KOKOUVI AZOUMA

ABDOUL AGBERE

TYRONNE SLOWE

CLINT TOMP

Nigeria leads West Africa in DHS deportation numbers

Nigeria's position at the top of the list reflects the scale of the Nigerian diaspora in the United States, though it also raises concern among immigration observers given the current climate around US immigration enforcement under the administration's stricter deportation policies.

The DHS has not provided individual case details for those named, but the "Worst of the Worst" designation typically refers to individuals with criminal records, outstanding deportation orders, or other immigration violations considered serious by federal authorities.

See the full list below:

Benin - 1

Burkina Faso - 9

Cape Verde - 23

Cote D’Ivoire - 14

Gambia - 14

Ghana - 32

Guinea - 6

Guinea-Bissau - 1

Liberia - 94

Nigeria - 124

Mali - 5

Mauritania - 12

Niger - 8

Senegal - 19

Sierra Leone - 26

Togo - 6

Total- 374

The full list of the names and photos can be found by searching for each country here: https://www.dhs.gov/wow ?

Liberia deportation update highlights 94 individuals facing removal from the United States. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US releases locations of BDC in Nigeria used in financing terrorism

Legit.ng earlier reported that on June 22, 2026, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) published a new list of individuals and entities accused of financing terrorism.

The announcement highlights bureaux de change in Nigeria and other financial service businesses in Syria and Turkey linked to ISIS operations.

Source: Legit.ng