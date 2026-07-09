US Releases Updated List of 374 People from West Africa to Be Deported, Publishes Names and Photos
- The US Department of Homeland Security published names and photos of 374 West African nationals marked for deportation on its Worst of the Worst list
- Nigeria leads all West African countries with 124 individuals named, followed by Liberia with 94 and Ghana with 32
- The full list covering 16 West African countries includes Sierra Leone with 26, Cape Verde with 23, and Senegal with 19 deportees
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published an updated list of 374 West African nationals it intends to deport, releasing their names and photographs as part of its "Worst of the Worst" initiative.
Nigeria accounts for the highest number on the list, with 124 citizens named. Liberia follows with 94 individuals, while Ghana contributes 32. Sierra Leone has 26 nationals listed, Cape Verde 23, and Senegal 19.
Smaller numbers were drawn from Mauritania (12), Côte d'Ivoire (14), The Gambia (14), Burkina Faso (9), Niger (8), Guinea (6), Togo (6), and Mali (5). Guinea-Bissau and Benin each have one national on the list.
16 West African countries on DHS deportation list
Across all 16 West African countries represented, the combined total stands at 374 individuals. The DHS described the individuals on the list as among the most serious cases targeted for removal from the United States.
The publication of names and photographs is part of a broader DHS strategy to publicly identify foreign nationals it considers a priority for deportation. The full list, including photographs of all 374 individuals, is available on the official DHS website at dhs.gov/wow.
Some of the published names include:
THOMAS LUMEH
SAMUEL WUO
ALVIN KORVAH
BEN BADIO
BRIAN DANJUMA
AWUDU AIDOO
MASAWUDU GARIBA
GEORGE OWUSU ANSAH
KOFFI BASSOWOU
KOMLANVI EDOH
KOKOUVI AZOUMA
ABDOUL AGBERE
TYRONNE SLOWE
CLINT TOMP
Nigeria leads West Africa in DHS deportation numbers
Nigeria's position at the top of the list reflects the scale of the Nigerian diaspora in the United States, though it also raises concern among immigration observers given the current climate around US immigration enforcement under the administration's stricter deportation policies.
The DHS has not provided individual case details for those named, but the "Worst of the Worst" designation typically refers to individuals with criminal records, outstanding deportation orders, or other immigration violations considered serious by federal authorities.
See the full list below:
Benin - 1
Burkina Faso - 9
Cape Verde - 23
Cote D’Ivoire - 14
Gambia - 14
Ghana - 32
Guinea - 6
Guinea-Bissau - 1
Liberia - 94
Nigeria - 124
Mali - 5
Mauritania - 12
Niger - 8
Senegal - 19
Sierra Leone - 26
Togo - 6
Total- 374
The full list of the names and photos can be found by searching for each country here: https://www.dhs.gov/wow?
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Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.