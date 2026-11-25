A Ghanaian seer known as Karma President had warned Pete Edochie's family to perform spiritual sacrifices to preserve his life

The prophecy, which predated the veteran actor's death, claimed that without action, bad news would hit the Edochie family

The old video resurfaced after Pete Edochie's demise, sparking reactions from fans across social media

An old prophecy by Ghanaian seer Karma President has resurfaced online on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, following the death of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, reigniting conversations about the prediction he once made concerning the legend's fate.

In the video, Karma President claimed to have received a spiritual vision about Pete Edochie, warning that the actor was "inside a coffee", a phrase he used to describe a spiritually precarious state.

Old Karma President has hsred what will happen in the Edochie family after the death of Pete Edochie. Photo credit@peteedochie/@karmapresident

Source: Instagram

In the prophecy, which was first released in January 2026, he urged the Edochie family to act quickly, saying they needed to perform sacrifices to "buy more life" for their patriarch.

"The family needs to wake up and do the needful sacrifice to keep their papa going. Because 70 years going to 80 years or you need to do sacrifice to buy more life," the seer said.

He went on to invoke the biblical figure Methuselah, claiming his long life was sustained through yearly sacrifices. According to Karma President in his Instagram video, failure to act would result in bad news hitting Nigeria, followed by confusion, fights, and spiritual discord within the Edochie household.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late actor Pete Edochie following his demise. Photo credit@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Prophecy resurfaces after Pete Edochie's death

The clip gained renewed attention after Pete Edochie passed away, with many social media users recalling having seen it long before his death.

The 80-year-old actor, widely regarded as one of the greatest performers in the history of Nigerian cinema, had lived a remarkable and fulfilling life before his demise.

Here is the Instagram post of the Ghanaian seer about ther late actor:

Fans react to the old clip

The resurfaced video drew a wave of responses from followers, with opinions divided between those who found the prophecy eerie and those who felt it was unnecessary given the actor's age and achievements.

@nurulainbohemia wrote:

"Someone that says he want to go and is happy about it."

@uklizzy9 commented:

"Buy more life for a man that lived a fulfilled life?"

@an_achieng shared:

"I remember watching this before you even mentioned doing something with his legs. Rip legend Pete Edochie."

@anibbsfashion noted:

"I remember this video."

@terz4000 said:

"God said will live here not more then 70 years…anything outside 70..nah by God's grace."

@chi_obi_harry wrote:

"He was never gonna live forever anyway, does he realise that? The man was 80 and I think he tried his best and lived well enough to achieve everything in life."

Toyin Abraham and crew kneel for Pete Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham warmly welcomed veteran actor Pete Edochie to her movie set, kneeling alongside her crew to honour the legendary actor.

She also broke into Igbo chants during the reception, while a praise singer celebrated the Nollywood icon.

The video, shared online on November 23, 2026, sparked widespread reactions from fans and fellow actors.

Source: Legit.ng