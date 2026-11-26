Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Court of Appeal reserved judgment in an appeal by Gombe PDP aspirant Usman Garry against Isa Pantami's governorship nomination

Garry argued that Pantami joined the PDP on May 19, after the statutory May 10 membership registration deadline, making him ineligible

The Federal High Court had earlier nullified the PDP primary of May 26 but allowed Pantami to take part in a fresh one held on September 29

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.

Gombe, Gombe State - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal brought by Gombe State People's Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Usman Garry, over the party's nomination of former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

As reported by Premium Times, the court took this step on Wednesday, November 25, after both sides adopted their written briefs and delivered their final oral submissions.

The Court of Appeal reserves judgment in Usman Garry's appeal challenging Isa Pantami's nomination as the PDP governorship candidate in Gombe State. Photo credit: Professor Isa Ali Pantami

Source: Facebook

The court's action brought the hearing to a close ahead of a formal ruling, Daily Trust noted.

Garry had earlier gone to the Federal High Court challenging the outcome of the PDP governorship primary held on May 26. The lower court, presided over by Justice Aliyu, ruled on September 24 that the primary was invalid and ordered a fresh exercise. However, the judge stopped short of barring Pantami from taking part in the rerun.

Why Garry says Pantami is ineligible

Dissatisfied with that outcome, Garry took his case to the Court of Appeal. His central argument rests on Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026, which he says Pantami fell foul of.

According to Garry, the PDP submitted its membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on May 10, 2026, the statutory deadline. Pantami's name, he argued, did not appear in that register because Pantami only formally joined the PDP on May 19, nine days after the deadline had passed.

On that basis, Garry asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the portion of Justice Aliyu's ruling that allowed Pantami to contest the September 29 rerun primary, and to grant all the reliefs he had sought in his original suit.

The Court of Appeal is set to decide on Prof. Isa Pantami's nomination as the PDP governorship candidate in Gombe State. Photo credit: Professor Isa Ali Pantami

Source: Facebook

Appeal Court to decide Pantami's fate

The appellate court must now determine whether Justice Aliyu made an error in permitting Pantami to participate in the rerun despite his late registration, or whether the lower court's decision to allow that participation should stand and Pantami's nomination be affirmed.

A date for the judgment has not yet been announced.

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