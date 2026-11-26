2027 Election: Court Takes Action on Appeal Filed Against Pantami’s Nomination
- Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Court of Appeal reserved judgment in an appeal by Gombe PDP aspirant Usman Garry against Isa Pantami's governorship nomination
- Garry argued that Pantami joined the PDP on May 19, after the statutory May 10 membership registration deadline, making him ineligible
- The Federal High Court had earlier nullified the PDP primary of May 26 but allowed Pantami to take part in a fresh one held on September 29
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.
Gombe, Gombe State - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal brought by Gombe State People's Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Usman Garry, over the party's nomination of former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.
As reported by Premium Times, the court took this step on Wednesday, November 25, after both sides adopted their written briefs and delivered their final oral submissions.
The court's action brought the hearing to a close ahead of a formal ruling, Daily Trust noted.
Garry had earlier gone to the Federal High Court challenging the outcome of the PDP governorship primary held on May 26. The lower court, presided over by Justice Aliyu, ruled on September 24 that the primary was invalid and ordered a fresh exercise. However, the judge stopped short of barring Pantami from taking part in the rerun.
Why Garry says Pantami is ineligible
Dissatisfied with that outcome, Garry took his case to the Court of Appeal. His central argument rests on Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026, which he says Pantami fell foul of.
According to Garry, the PDP submitted its membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on May 10, 2026, the statutory deadline. Pantami's name, he argued, did not appear in that register because Pantami only formally joined the PDP on May 19, nine days after the deadline had passed.
On that basis, Garry asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the portion of Justice Aliyu's ruling that allowed Pantami to contest the September 29 rerun primary, and to grant all the reliefs he had sought in his original suit.
Appeal Court to decide Pantami's fate
The appellate court must now determine whether Justice Aliyu made an error in permitting Pantami to participate in the rerun despite his late registration, or whether the lower court's decision to allow that participation should stand and Pantami's nomination be affirmed.
A date for the judgment has not yet been announced.
Read more on Isa Pantami
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Peter Obi visits Isa Pantami
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pantami confirmed that Nigerian opposition leader Peter Obi paid him a courtesy visit.
Pantami expressed gratitude for the visit and appreciation from his family.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.