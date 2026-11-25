APC chieftain Mohammed Usman denied that the ruling party was behind reported campaign violence in Delta, Sokoto and Kebbi states

Usman pointed to Atiku Abubakar's peaceful rally in Kogi state as proof that President Tinubu's anti-violence directive was being followed

The chieftain linked reported violence in Delta state to a court dispute over the delisting of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Mohammed Usman, has rejected claims linking the ruling party to recent campaign violence reported in Delta, Sokoto and Kebbi states, saying local disputes and individual actors were to blame rather than the APC.

Usman made the remarks in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 25, in which he argued that the APC's conduct during a recent opposition rally in Kogi state demonstrated the party's commitment to peaceful politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC chieftain Mohammed Usman says President Bola Tinubu's directive against political violence was enforced during Atiku Abubakar's ADC rally in Kogi state. Photo: @OfficialOAU

Source: Twitter

Kogi Rally Cited as Proof of APC's Peaceful Conduct

Usman pointed to the rally held in Kogi state by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his African Democratic Congress (ADC) as evidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive against political violence was being enforced on the ground. He credited Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, whom he described as having ensured the event proceeded without incident.

"Atiku came to Kogi State for a campaign, and our party did what was necessary to ensure peace," Usman said. "The President's directive was not just words; it was put into action."

He also urged Atiku and the ADC to publicly acknowledge that the Kogi rally was peaceful, saying silence on the matter amounted to what he described as opposition "name-calling and blame games."

"We are aware that some bad elements were hoping for violence so they could blame Mr. President. However, we thank God for Governor Usman Ododo, who — as the Chief Security Officer of the state — ensured that the President's directive was implemented to the letter," Usman added.

Delta Violence Traced to Court Dispute, Not APC

On the reported violence in Delta state, Usman attributed the unrest to a legal dispute over the Delta Central Senatorial District. He said a court had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delist former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege following a case brought by Professor Alexander Akpodiete.

According to Usman, the court found that the NDC had not submitted its membership register to INEC at least 21 days before its primary and that Omo-Agege was absent from that register. The court also found that Omo-Agege had taken part in an APC primary on May 18, 2026. Usman said this was a matter of internal political grievance with no bearing on the APC as a party.

He called on politicians across all parties to focus their campaigns on issues that affect the welfare of ordinary Nigerians, noting that President Tinubu had warned supporters against thuggery and other anti-democratic behaviour and had directed security agencies to maintain public order ahead of the 2027 polls.

Coalition Raises Alarm Over Rising Political Violence in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a civil society group has sounded the alarm over what it described as a dangerous rise in politically motivated violence across Nigeria, warning that the country risks repeating its worst election-season patterns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Coalition Against Electoral Violence in Nigeria (CAEVN) made the warning at a press conference held on Tuesday in Abuja, calling on the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to publicly order their supporters to end all forms of thuggery within 48 hours.

Source: Legit.ng