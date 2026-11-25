Former Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor said he built his family a house at 17 and sent his mother $2,000 monthly, but she denied ever receiving $200 from him

Adebayor disclosed that two brothers held a knife to his throat in his Monaco flat over money, and that a sibling stole 21 phones from teammates at a French academy

The footballer said the pressure from relatives began so early that by age 16 he had come close to ending it all before a friend talked him out of it

Emmanuel Adebayor, the former Togo and Arsenal striker, has opened up about years of financial pressure from his family that he says began in his teenage years and pushed him to the edge of ending it all at 16.

Adebayor said messages from his father, brother, and sister became so overwhelming that he found himself thinking there was nothing left to live for.

Emmanuel Adebayor has previously opened up about the painful family struggles that left him contemplating ending it all at 16. Photo by Kevin Clement

Source: Getty Images

A friend spent 15 minutes with him and persuaded him not to act on those thoughts.

Adebayor reveals family drama almost ended him

Speaking to TRT World, Adebayor said he built his family a home when he was just 17 years old and later sent his mother $2,000 every month.

His mother disputed this entirely, saying he never gave her as much as $200.

He also built a $1.2 million house in Ghana for the family; his sister went on to rent it out.

The contradiction sits at the heart of his account.

Relatives called him during a medical scan to demand he pay a child's school fees.

Even after years of providing for the family, he says the calls kept coming, covering everything from broken cars to requests for new iPhones.

Knives, stolen phones, and a public outburst

In 2013, Adebayor's brother Peter died. He says his mother told him he could not come to see Peter and should simply hand over money instead.

According to ESPN, the following year, he appeared on a Ghanaian radio programme and made a stark accusation, telling listeners that his family wanted £3 million from him and declaring:

"My mum wants me dead!"

By May 2015, the former Arsenal star had taken his grievances to Facebook in three lengthy posts.

Among the claims he made was that two brothers cornered him in his Monaco flat, pressing a knife to his throat in a demand for money.

His response to them, as he recounted it, was: "If yes, then kill me and take the money."

He also accused his brother Rotimi of stealing 21 phones from teammates while they were together at a French football academy, as well as a £25,000 Cartier necklace Adebayor had purchased for their mother.

Rotimi later spoke to the BBC and offered no defence of his actions. His words: "I want to beg, forgive me."

A break that has lasted years

By 2017, Adebayor said he had cut contact with his family altogether, telling an interviewer:

"I don't talk to my family anymore but I talk to my friends."

The gap between his account and his mother's remains wide.

Inside Adebayor's multi-million dollar mansion

Legit.ng previously reported on how Adebayor has always had a flair for the extravagant, and now, his wealthy lifestyle is fully on display in his home country of Togo.

The 40-year-old Togolese football legend gave fans a virtual tour of his sprawling mansion, which he proudly calls the "SEA White House," located in the capital city of Lome.

Source: Legit.ng