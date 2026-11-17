The Coalition Against Electoral Violence in Nigeria warned that rising political attacks could derail the 2027 general elections

CAEVN cited specific violent incidents linked to NDC gatherings in Lagos, Asaba, Calabar, Enugu and other states

The group gave all presidential candidates 48 hours to publicly order their supporters to stop thuggery

Abuja, FCT - A civil society group has sounded the alarm over what it describes as a dangerous rise in politically motivated violence across Nigeria, warning that the country risks repeating its worst election-season patterns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Coalition Against Electoral Violence in Nigeria (CAEVN) made the warning at a press conference held on Tuesday in Abuja, calling on the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Alliance (AAC) to publicly order their supporters to end all forms of thuggery within 48 hours.

The Coalition Against Electoral Violence in Nigeria raises concerns over rising political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: UGC

CAEVN Cites Specific Incidents Across States

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Dr Opialu Fabian Opialu said the signs of trouble are already visible.

"Nigeria is sliding back into the familiar pattern of election-season bloodshed, and the warning signs can no longer be ignored," he said. "If nothing is done, we may not be alive to witness another general elections."

He pointed to a town hall meeting organised by the NDC in Oregun, Lagos, on Sunday as one of the clearest examples.

"A town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Oregun turned into a free-for-all. Cutlasses, cudgels and stones were freely used. People were injured. Vehicles were damaged," Opialu said. The coalition alleged that similar confrontations had also accompanied NDC activities in Asaba, Calabar, Enugu, Ebonyi, Warri and Benue.

CAEVN did not limit its criticism to the NDC. It accused APC-linked supporters of attacking opposition processions, destroying campaign materials, and using state machinery to intimidate political rivals. The group also condemned clashes between rival PDP factions in Gombe over candidates and party structures.

Additional incidents involving convoy attacks, disrupted meetings, and the use of dangerous weapons were reported in Delta, Cross River, Ekiti, Kebbi, Enugu, Ebonyi and Oyo.

Coalition Calls on Police, INEC and Community Leaders

CAEVN directed specific demands at law enforcement and electoral authorities. It urged the Inspector-General of Police and state commissioners to arrest and prosecute both alleged sponsors and foot soldiers of political violence, regardless of party affiliation. It also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to treat confirmed incidents as national security threats.

The coalition extended its appeal beyond politicians to traditional rulers, religious leaders and community elders.

"Your sons are the ones being used as foot soldiers. Speak up now," it said.

CAEVN warned that without urgent intervention from party leaders and security agencies, the situation could deteriorate significantly in the months leading up to the elections. "The NDC and Kwankwaso must rein in their base or accept the full blame for the climate of fear they are helping to create," the group said, while also urging the APC to hold its own members accountable.

Source: Legit.ng