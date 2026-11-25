The H-2A work programme allows US employers facing worker shortages to bring nonimmigrant foreign workers into the country

It covers work opportunities in a key sector that is seasonal in nature, tied to a certain time of year, or lasts no longer than one year

The US Department of Labor oversees both the certification process and worker protections under the H-2A programme

The H-2A temporary agricultural programme allows agricultural employers in the United States who anticipate a shortage of domestic workers to bring nonimmigrant foreign workers into the country to carry out agricultural labour or services.

The programme is specifically designed for two categories of agricultural work: seasonal and temporary.

Eligible foreigners can get US work visas in agricultural sector. Photo credit: The Economist.

Source: UGC

What kind of work qualifies under H-2A

Seasonal employment is work tied to a particular time of year by an event or pattern, such as a short annual growing cycle.

It also requires labour levels that go beyond what is needed for the employer's regular, ongoing operations.

Temporary employment, on the other hand, refers to situations where the employer's need to fill a position with a foreign worker will, except in extraordinary circumstances, last no longer than one year.

Both categories fall under the broader umbrella of agricultural labour or services, and employers must be able to demonstrate that their hiring need fits within one of these two definitions before they can access the programme.

How the Department of Labor oversees the H-2A programme

Before an employer can bring in foreign workers under H-2A, the US Department of Labor must certify that the necessary conditions have been met.

The Employment and Training Administration's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) is responsible for administering the programme, which includes reviewing employer applications and issuing temporary labour certifications.

Separately, the Department's Wage and Hour Division handles the enforcement of worker protections and employer obligations that apply to H-2A workers.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng