The ADC demanded President Tinubu's resignation after Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf suggested the President interfered with a Supreme Court ruling

The party cited Section 413 of the 1999 Constitution and called on the National Assembly to begin impeachment proceedings against Tinubu

ADC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi signed the statement warning that the alleged arrangement undermined Nigeria's rule of law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has issued a stark ultimatum to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanding that he either resign from office or face impeachment proceedings in the National Assembly.

The demand came after Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, in a BBC Hausa interview, appeared to suggest that the Supreme Court's ruling in favour of his opponents in the 2023 Kano governorship election dispute was linked to a political agreement under which he would defect to Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADC demands Tinubu resign or face impeachment after Kano governor’s interview. Photo credit: @ADCNig/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

ADC invokes constitutional grounds for removal

The ADC argued that Governor Yusuf's admission pointed to a potential violation of Section 413 of the 1999 Constitution, which provides "gross misconduct" as a basis for removing a sitting president.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement issued via his X handle @BolajiADC on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

"No conduct can be more heinous on the part of a democratically elected President than to make the administration of justice an instrument of political bargaining. No betrayal of the presidential oath can be more profound than to pervert the cause of justice in pursuit of personal political advantage," the party said in its statement.

The ADC described the alleged arrangement as a direct attack on the independence of Nigeria's judiciary.

"In plain language, what Governor Yusuf has admitted to was that the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, got the highest court in the land to award him justice in exchange for him decamping to APC. This is a very grave allegation that undermines every principle regarding the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, and, indeed, the fight against corruption," the statement read.

National Assembly challenged to act

Beyond calling for Tinubu's resignation, the ADC urged the National Assembly to open impeachment proceedings and compel all individuals allegedly involved to give evidence.

The party also questioned the loyalty of federal lawmakers, asking whether their allegiance lay with the President or with the Nigerian constitution.

"The Supreme Court is not an extension of the APC national secretariat, and the President of Nigeria is not the proprietor of the Nigerian judiciary. With this revelation, the President has signalled to the rest of the world, including investors, that the rule of law is dead in Nigeria and that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is actually pliant to the political whims of the President. What a shame," Abdullahi said in the statement.

Kwankwaso breaks silence on Governor Yusuf’s claim about APC return Deal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Kwankwasiyya Movement issued a statement rejecting claims that Kwankwaso sent Governor Abba Yusuf to President Tinubu over an APC deal.

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf had told BBC Hausa that Kwankwaso personally directed him to hold negotiations, including swearing on the Qur'an.

The movement challenged Governor Yusuf to produce verifiable evidence of when, where, and with whom the alleged agreement was reached.

Source: Legit.ng