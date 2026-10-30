Suspected gunmen opened fire on the convoy of ADC governorship candidate Manir Muhammad Dan'iya near Sokoto's airport on Friday night

Dan'iya alleged that Sokoto Marshal and Community Guard personnel blocked his convoy and stopped ADC members from entering the state

Two DSS operatives attached to Dan'iya's security detail were allegedly detained during the confrontation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, narrowly escaped injury after gunmen attacked his convoy near the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport on the night of Friday, October 30, 2026.

The attack occurred at around 9pm, shortly after Dan'iya had accompanied former Sokoto State Governor and Senator for Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to the airport.

Dan’iya alleges state security personnel damaged his vehicles and detained two DSS operatives. Photo credit: @KafinHausaa

Source: Twitter

The state Spokesperson DSP Ahmad Rufae said the command would take necessary action, adding that anyone found responsible would face consequences under the law.

Dan'iya alleges coordinated blockade by state security

In a statement released through his media aide, Aminu Abdullahi, Dan'iya alleged that personnel of the Sokoto Marshal and the Sokoto State Community Guard positioned themselves to block his convoy and prevent it from moving through the airport area.

According to the statement, the operatives claimed they were acting on orders from superiors not to allow ADC members into Sokoto State.

Dan'iya's statement further alleged that efforts by his security team to de-escalate the standoff failed before shots were fired, damaging his bulletproof sports utility vehicles.

Two Department of State Services (DSS) operatives assigned to his protection were also allegedly detained in the process.

The candidate said he had earlier that day noticed unusual deployments of Sokoto Marshal and Community Guard personnel at several entry points into the state, where vehicles displaying ADC markings were reportedly turned back.

"If security personnel can block a gubernatorial candidate, fire gunshots during a confrontation, damage his vehicle and detain officers assigned to his protection, then the people of Sokoto deserve urgent answers.

"No one should be above the law, and no security outfit should be used to threaten political opponents," Dan'iya was quoted as saying.

Dan'iya calls on federal authorities to intervene

Following the incident, Dan'iya visited the state Commissioner of Police to formally report what happened.

He also called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the DSS to investigate the matter, identify those who gave any unlawful orders, and secure the immediate release of the detained DSS operatives if they remained in custody.

He urged the Sokoto State Government to account for the alleged directives attributed to the security personnel and ensure that state-controlled outfits operate without political interference.

Dan'iya also appealed to the Federal Government, the National Assembly, human rights organisations and the international community to take note of the situation in the state.

Despite the incident, he called on his supporters to remain calm and avoid retaliation, saying he would continue to pursue his political ambitions through lawful means.

The allegations in Dan'iya's statement had not been independently verified at the time of this report.

The Sokoto State Government, the Sokoto Marshal and the Community Guard had not publicly offered their account of the events.

Gunmen open fire on NDC candidate’s convoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed attackers opened fire on the convoy of a House of Assembly candidate in Ezza South LGA, Ebonyi State.

The candidate's Toyota Hilux was set ablaze during the assault, which occurred around 4:00 p.m..

Police deployed operatives after a distress call and discovered four people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Source: Legit.ng