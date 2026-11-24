Olori Naomi Silekunola addressed widespread assumptions about her spiritual background during a televised interview

The former queen of the Ooni of Ife spoke with media personality Morayo Brown in a candid conversation that aired on Monday

Naomi explained what she believes is the real reason people connect her to the white garment church tradition

Olori Naomi Silekunola, one of the queens of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, has set the record straight about her religious upbringing, clearing up a long-held assumption about her spiritual roots.

In a wide-ranging interview with media personality Morayo Brown that aired on Monday, November 23, 2026, the queen opened up about her faith journey and the misconceptions that have followed her public ministry.

Olori Naomi Silekunola reveals she has never attended the white garment church. Credit: olorinaomisilekunola

Source: Instagram

When Morayo raised the topic of her supposed ties to the white garment church, Naomi was direct in her response: she has never attended one.

What Queen Naomi said about her church background

According to the queen, the confusion stems from the way she ministers rather than her actual upbringing. She explained that her style of worship and delivery leads many people to draw connections to the white garment church or the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), but her foundation is entirely different.

"I have never been to the white garment church. People assume because I minister in a way that make them assume I have a background in white garment church or in CAC but I was brought up in Deeper Life Christian Ministry. So what you see is the anointing. The spirit of God is one. I don't wear earring even till now," she said.

Olori Naomi's ministry in Akure

Beyond her identity as a royal figure, Naomi, also known as Evangelist Silekunola Naomi Oluwaseyi, leads En-Heralds Ministry in Akure, Ondo state.

Her ministry work has kept her in the public eye even after her departure from the palace, and her conservative appearance and manner of worship have continued to spark curiosity among Nigerians who follow her journey.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Olori Naomi spoke about the Ooni of Ife's surprise appearance at her graduation,

Olori Naomi says her ministry style caused confusion about her roots. Credit: olorinaomisilekunola

Source: Instagram

Watch Olori Naomi's interview with Morayo Brown below:

Ooni bonds with Olori Naomi's son

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who appeared delighted to be with his son, was seen standing as the prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment came when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to say goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted on staying with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng