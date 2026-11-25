Peter Obi addressed allegations that supporters of his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, carry sticks to political campaigns

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate spoke after an Obi-Kwankwaso town hall meeting in Jalingo, Taraba State, on Tuesday

The former Anambra State governor's comments came weeks after an attack on Kwankwaso's convoy in Kano State left several people injured

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jalingo, Taraba State - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has come to the defence of Kwankwasiyya movement members who bring sticks to political gatherings, saying there is no record of those items being used to hurt anyone.

The former Anambra State governor clarified that people misread calls against electoral malpractice as opposition to political campaigns.

Peter Obi says carrying stick to campaigns are part of a tradition and have not been used to harm anyone. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Obi stated this during an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday evening, November 24, 2026, in Jalingo, Taraba State, following a town hall meeting held at The Crest Hall.

"They said we said 'rig and die.' We didn't say 'campaign and die.' What we, people said is that they don't want rigging this time. They didn't say they don't want campaign this time. If anything, they want campaign this time," he said.

Obi on the Kwankwasiyya Tradition

Obi said the movement, led by his running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso, had a well-known history of supporters showing up to political events carrying sticks and similar items.

He argued this was a cultural tradition rather than a show of aggression.

"Everybody who had followed the Kwankwasiyya group in Kano knows that they come out with such sticks and everything, but they've never used it to harm anybody. I've been part of that family for a while, and I've never seen one day, maybe behind me, that anybody was harmed because they were carrying such items," he said.

The NDC presidential candidate appealed to security agencies to step in and prevent bloodshed at political events ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"So we're pleading with the authorities. Please, we cannot kill people or harm people, because we want to be political leaders," he added.

Obi's remarks came against the backdrop of rising concerns over violence targeting opposition political activities.

Recall that on November 15, Kwankwaso's convoy was attacked in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, leaving several people injured and a number of vehicles damaged.

Obi had earlier condemned that attack, calling for political differences to be resolved without resort to violence.

Peter Obi's comments followed an attack on Rabiu Kwankwaso’s convoy in Kano State. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Instagram

NDC's Omo-Agege escapes death as gunmen attack campaign team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that amed men opened fire on former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and his campaign entourage during a rally in Ughelli North, Delta State.

Four people were killed in the attack, including two of the senator's aides, while four others were critically wounded and taken to hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers were heard shouting that Omo-Agege was their target, as the NDC candidate narrowly escaped being shot.

Source: Legit.ng