INEC published the personal particulars and credentials of 19 presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general election

Three of the 18 presidential candidates confirmed for the 2027 race are aged 70 years and above

Atiku Abubakar of the ADC leads as the oldest candidate at 79 years, followed by President Tinubu at 74

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the personal particulars and credentials of presidential candidates cleared for the 2027 general election, revealing that three of the 18 candidates in the race are aged 70 or above.

The published details show that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is the oldest person in the race at 79 years old.

At 79, ADC candidate Atiku Abubakar is the oldest presidential hopeful, followed by President Bola Tinubu at 74. Photo credit:@OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Twitter

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) comes in second among the oldest, at 74 years old. The incumbent president is seeking re-election in the 2027 contest.

This is according to the INEC final list of the 2027 presidential candidates.

The third oldest candidate

Rufai Adekunle Omoaje of the Action Alliance (AA) completes the trio of candidates aged 70 and above, at 71 years old.

The release of personal particulars by INEC gives Nigerians a closer look at who is in the running for the country's highest office ahead of the 2027 polls. A total of 18 presidential candidates, alongside their running mates, have been listed by the commission.

The 2027 presidential race is shaping up to be a closely watched contest, with the age spread among candidates drawing particular attention from observers of the Nigerian political landscape.

Based on the information provided, here are the three oldest presidential candidates for the 2027 Nigerian general election:

S/N Name of Candidate Political Party Age 1 Atiku Abubakar African Democratic Congress (ADC) 79 years 2 Bola Ahmed Tinubu All Progressives Congress (APC) 74 years 3 Rufai Adekunle Omoaje Action Alliance (AA) 71 years

Total: 3 candidates aged 70 years and above.

Recall that INEC list revealed five of the 18 candidates are under the age of 50, with the youngest being just 35 years old.

INEC releases list of 18 presidential candidates with Atiku as the oldest candidate. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

18 presidential candidates, their ages, education and parties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that INEC received nomination documents from 18 presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, spanning major and minor parties.

The list includes incumbent President Bola Tinubu, former VP Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi among the most prominent contenders.

The 2027 presidential candidates' submitted documents reveal varying educational backgrounds, from First School Leaving Certificates to postgraduate degrees from foreign universities.

Source: Legit.ng