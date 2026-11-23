Federal Government launches a ₦5 billion SMEDAN grant programme to support tertiary students and promote entrepreneurship

Eligible university, polytechnic and college of education students may receive between ₦100,000 and ₦1 million

Nationwide registration details remain unconfirmed; students should follow official updates and avoid unauthorised platforms

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Thousands of Nigerian students struggling with rising education costs could receive financial relief following the announcement of a ₦5 billion student grant programme by the Federal Government through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

The intervention aims to reduce financial pressure on students, promote entrepreneurship and empower young Nigerians to develop sustainable businesses and create employment opportunities.

FG shows how to access up to N1 million in grants as it begins N5 billion funding. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

SMEDAN Director-General, Charles Odii, announced the initiative during its inauguration in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

According to reports, the programme will cover students in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Odii disclosed that implementation had commenced in Kaduna State, with plans to extend the initiative to other parts of the country.

Students to receive up to ₦1 million

Under the programme, eligible students could receive financial support ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦1 million, depending on several factors, MSME reports.

The amount allocated to individual beneficiaries will be determined by their institutions, geopolitical zones and socioeconomic backgrounds.

This means that beneficiaries will not necessarily receive the same amount, as allocations will depend on the programme’s selection and funding arrangements.

The intervention could provide much-needed financial support for students seeking to develop innovative business ideas while pursuing their academic programmes.

However, SMEDAN has yet to disclose a comprehensive breakdown of how the ₦5 billion will be distributed across states and participating institutions, but experts say students could access up to N1 million in funding.

Categories of students eligible for grants

The programme targets students enrolled in tertiary institutions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Based on the announcement, prospective beneficiaries include:

Students enrolled in recognised Nigerian universities.

Polytechnic students pursuing National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

Students attending eligible colleges of education.

Other requirements, including academic levels and supporting documentation, are expected to become clearer when formal application guidelines are published.

What students should know about registration?

Although the programme has officially commenced in Kaduna State, a nationwide application window has not been confirmed.

SMEDAN has also not announced a dedicated registration portal, application deadline or detailed procedures for prospective beneficiaries nationwide, but students are asked to check the SMEDAN portal for updates.

Students are therefore advised to distinguish between the programme’s official inauguration and the commencement of registration in their respective states.

Interested applicants should monitor official announcements as the agency expands implementation across the country.

How students can prepare for applications

While awaiting further directives, prospective beneficiaries can take several steps to stay informed and prepare for registration.

These include:

Monitoring announcements on SMEDAN’s official website, https://smedan.gov.ng/.

Contacting their institutions’ student affairs or scholarship offices.

Following updates from state governments and relevant education authorities.

Keeping relevant academic and identification documents readily available.

Avoiding unauthorised registration platforms and individuals demanding payment to secure grants.

How to get up to N1 million in funding as FG unveils N5 billion student grant. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Students should refrain from submitting sensitive personal information through unverified websites or social media links.

Beyond providing financial assistance, the ₦5 billion intervention seeks to encourage entrepreneurship among Nigerian students, equipping them with resources to pursue business opportunities and potentially become employers after graduation.

Further announcements from SMEDAN are expected to clarify the application process, beneficiary selection criteria and disbursement arrangements.

FG outlines selection process for N100,000 grant

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government has outlined the process for selecting beneficiaries of its N100,000 family support grant, explaining how poor and vulnerable households will be identified for the financial assistance.

The intervention, known as the Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), is designed to support households facing economic hardship, rising food prices and the effects of economic reforms.

Source: Legit.ng