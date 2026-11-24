Federal University Wukari, Taraba State, opened applications for both academic and non-academic positions across several faculties and departments

Academic roles on offer range from Graduate Assistant to Senior Lecturer, covering fields such as Engineering, Pharmacology, Physiotherapy and Surgery

All applicants must submit their documents to the Registrar's office within two weeks of the advertisement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Wukari, Taraba State - Federal University Wukari in Taraba State has opened a recruitment exercise for qualified candidates to fill academic and non-academic vacancies across its faculties and departments.

The Governing Council of the institution said the exercise is open to Nigerian citizens who meet the requirements for each advertised position.

Applicants must submit certificates, CVs and referee details to the Registrar within two weeks of the advertisement. Photo credit: Olelole, @FederalUniversityWukariTarabaStatefuwukari on Facebook

Source: UGC

Usman M. Sani, the Registrar and Secretary to Council announced the recruitment in a statement issued on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Academic positions available

On the academic side, the university is looking to fill five categories of positions: Senior Lecturer, Lecturer I, Lecturer II, Assistant Lecturer, and Graduate Assistant. Appointments will be made in departments covering Civil, Mechanical and Software Engineering, Pharmacology, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Physiology, Surgery, Fisheries, Food Science and Technology, and other units within the College of Medical Sciences, subject to available vacancies.

Candidates applying for academic roles must have the relevant qualifications, teaching experience, research background, and published work consistent with the level they are applying for.

Non-academic roles also advertised

For non-academic positions, the university is seeking candidates for roles including Administrative Officer, Administrative Assistant, Accountant II, Scientific Officer II, System Analyst, Architect, Farm Officer II, Higher Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Confidential Secretary II, Porter, Clerical Officer, Agricultural Officer, and Technical Officer, among others.

Depending on the role, the minimum qualification may range from SSCE to a postgraduate degree or relevant professional certification. All candidates must also show evidence of professional registration where their field requires it.

How to apply

Interested applicants are required to submit a detailed curriculum vitae containing their full name, date of birth, contact details, academic qualifications, work experience, and publications where applicable.

The application package must also include copies of academic and professional certificates, a birth certificate, evidence of work experience, and the names and contact details of three referees.

All documents should be submitted to the office of the Registrar. Candidates must clearly indicate the position and department they are applying for, and those applying for more than one role should submit separate applications for each.

The deadline for submission is two weeks from the date of the advertisement. Only candidates who are shortlisted will be contacted for screening or interviews.

The university warned that any false declaration or submission of forged documents will lead to immediate disqualification and may result in prosecution.

Bwacha sparks fresh controversy over Federal University Wukari

Meawhile, Legit.ng reported that fresh documentary evidence emerged contradicting former Senator Emmanuel Bwacha's account of how Federal University Wukari was secured for Taraba State.

Records from 2021 and 2022 show Chief Damian Dodo, SAN, received formal recognition from the university and a Southern Taraba academics' group for his role in siting the institution.

Sources said Taraba risked losing the federal university to Yobe State before Dodo's intervention with the then Governor and Minister of State for Education.

Source: Legit.ng