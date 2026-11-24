The Chinese Embassy published updated visa guidelines for Nigerian citizens, covering 16 visa categories from tourism to permanent residence

Nigerian tourists applying for an L visa must join a group of more than 5 people and present a tourism invitation letter from an approved Chinese travel agency

Visa fees for Nigerian applicants range from 10,500 Naira for a single entry to 31,500 Naira for a 12-month multiple-entry visa

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Chinese Embassy has released updated visa application guidelines for Nigerian citizens, outlining 16 different visa categories, the documents required for each, and the fees applicants should expect to pay.

Nigerians holding diplomatic or official passports do not need a visa and may stay in mainland China for up to 30 days. All other applicants must apply for the visa type that matches their purpose of travel.

Embassy of Peoples Republic of China in the Federal Republic of Nigeria made this known in a statement issued via its website.

Visa categories available to Nigerian applicants

The embassy lists the following categories:

C Visa — for crew members of international aircraft, trains, ships, or cross-border drivers, and their accompanying family members.

D Visa — for those seeking permanent residence in China/

F Visa — for exchanges, visits, inspection tours, and non-commercial activities -

J1 and J2 Visas — for resident foreign journalists (J1, stays over 180 days) and short-term news correspondents (J2, stays up to 180 days)

L Visa — for tourists; Nigerian applicants must travel in a group of more than five people and submit a tourism invitation letter from an authorised Chinese travel agency.

M Visa — for commercial and trade activities

Q1 and Q2 Visas — for family reunion with Chinese citizens or permanent residents; Q1 covers stays beyond 180 days, Q2 covers shorter visits -

R Visa — for high-level talents or those with skills urgently needed in China

S1 and S2 Visas — for family members visiting foreigners who work or study in China; S1 is for stays beyond 180 days, S2 for shorter ones

X1 and X2 Visas — for students; X1 covers long-term study programmes of more than 180 days, X2 for short-term programmes.

Z Visa — for those going to China to work

Documents and fees

Every applicant must present a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity and blank visa pages, a completed online application form printed from the official portal, and a recent colour passport photo with a white background.

Supporting documents vary by visa type. Work visa (Z) applicants planning to stay beyond 90 days must provide a Notification Letter of Foreigner's Work Permit, an invitation letter from the receiving institution, and six months of bank statements.

Student visa (X1) applicants at university level must include an admission notice, a Confirmation Form for Study in China, authenticated proof of their last academic qualification, proof of funding of at least $2,500 per year, and a physical examination form.

Holders of D, J1, Q1, S1, X1, and Z visas must apply for a foreigner's residence permit within 30 days of arriving in China.

Visa fees for Nigerian regular passport holders are as follows: single entry costs 10,500 Naira, double entry costs 15,750 Naira, a six-month multiple-entry visa costs 21,000 Naira, and a 12-month multiple-entry visa costs 31,500 Naira.

Applications can be submitted at the China Visa Application Centre (CVAC) in Abuja, located at Churchgate Plaza, Plot 473, Constitution Avenue, Central Business Area, or at the Lagos office on the second floor of The Manor, Plot 110, Admiral Ayinla Way, Lekki Phase 1.

The CVAC is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, excluding public holidays. Processing normally takes four working days.

China announces foreigners eligible to get permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that China's National Immigration Administration published the official eligibility conditions for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the country.

The conditions cover investors, senior professionals, spouses of Chinese citizens, and elderly foreigners with no direct relatives abroad.

Applicants must meet requirements including minimum years of continuous residence, stable income, clean criminal records, and good tax payment history.

Source: Legit.ng