The United Kingdom released official guidelines outlining five freedoms that must be protected when keeping laying hens and pullets

The guidelines cover everything from access to food and water to ensuring hens have enough space to behave naturally

Farmers and animal keepers are expected to follow these standards to keep birds healthy, comfortable and safe

The United Kingdom has published official guidelines setting out the minimum standards required for anyone keeping laying hens or young hens, commonly known as pullets. The guidelines are designed to ensure that farmers and animal keepers meet a clear standard of care that protects the birds from unnecessary suffering.

At the heart of the guidelines are five core freedoms that must be upheld at all times. Each freedom addresses a different aspect of a hen's physical and emotional wellbeing.

UK identifies 5 welfare needs farmers must protect when raising hens and young chickens. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/skaman306

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UK's five freedoms for keeping laying hens

1. Freedom from hunger and thirst. Hens must have access to sufficient fresh water and nutritious food to maintain their health and strength at all times.

2. Freedom from discomfort. Hens must be housed in a suitable environment that includes proper shelter and a comfortable area designated for rest.

3. Freedom from pain, injury, and disease. Keepers are required to protect hens from harm and illness, and to provide prompt treatment whenever a bird becomes sick or injured.

4. Freedom to behave naturally. Hens must be given adequate space, the right facilities, and the opportunity to socialise with other hens in a manner consistent with their natural behaviour.

5. Freedom from fear and distress. Hens must be kept in safe, well-managed conditions and handled appropriately to prevent unnecessary stress, fear or suffering.

Why these standards matter for laying hens

The guidelines reflect a broader commitment to animal welfare within the United Kingdom's farming sector. By establishing these five freedoms as a baseline, the government aims to ensure that both commercial and small-scale keepers understand their responsibilities towards the birds in their care.

Meeting these standards is considered essential not only for the welfare of the hens but also for maintaining the quality and sustainability of egg production across the country.

UK lists countries eligible for public funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that it had published a list of 30 countries whose citizens may qualify to access public funds while living in Britain. The list includes all 27 European Union member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

However, citizens of these countries must first obtain settled or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme before they can access the benefits.

Source: Legit.ng